Okinawa To Launch Made In India Electric Motorcycle

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Okinawa has announced that the company will launch a completely made in India electric motorcycle. The electric motorcycle, to be called Oki100, will be completely made in India, apart from the battery cells, and will be launched in the third quarter of the current financial year. So, apart from the battery cells, all other components of the upcoming Oki100 electric motorcycle will be manufactured in India. The Oki100 is expected to be launched towards the end of 2020.

Also Read: Okinawa Increases Dealer Margins Amidst Lockdown

"We welcome PM Modi's vision of 'vocal for local'. To accelerate the same, Okinawa has announced a 100 per cent 'Make in India' electric bike. Currently, Okinawa offers maximum localization of electric vehicles, which is 88 per cent. With our upcoming electric bike, we are taking the localisation level up to a 100 per cent. All the components of the electric motorcycle will be manufactured and sourced from local suppliers. We expect this to boost local suppliers' domain and inspire all the EV startups to go 'Vocal for local'," said Jeetender Sharma, MD, Okinawa.

Also Read: Okinawa Resumes Operations With 25 Per Cent Workforce

Okinawa intends to launch several electric two-wheelers which will be 100 per cent localised, the company said in a statement. The Oki100 will be the first product in this line of made in India electric two-wheelers. To accomplish this, Okinawa intends to widen the local supplier base in India. Okinawa has its headquarters in Gurugram, Haryana with a manufacturing facility in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.