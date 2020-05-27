New Cars and Bikes in India

Okinawa To Offer Custom Hand Painting Service For Its Electric Scooter Customers

Okinawa, one of India's prominent electric two-wheeler manufacturers, has announced its new custom hand-painting service for its electric scooter buyers in India. This is the first time that an electric two-wheeler manufacturer is offering such a service in India.

Customers can log on to the company's website and choose from a variety of themes and colours

Highlights

  • Okinawa to offer custom hand-painting services
  • Customers can choose from a variety of themes and colours
  • The service will be offered on future Okinawa launches as well

Okinawa Autotech, one of India's prominent electric-two-wheeler manufacturers, has announced its new custom hand-painting service for its electric scooter buyers in India. This service will be offered on current models and future launches as well. The scooters will be hand painted by professional artists with premium colours of good quality. The company will offer various themes such as crystal, chameleon, superhero and so on and so forth. Customers can also get their initials hand-painted on the scooters. Okinawa will be offering this service through its new website, which gives the customers the option to choose from various colours and themes along with the scooter model they want to purchase. Once the scooter is ready, it will make its way to the nearest dealership from where the customer can pick it up.

Also Read: Okinawa To Launch Made In India Electric Motorcycle

Okinawa

Okinawa Bikes

Praise

Ridge

i-Praise

Lite

Ridge Plus

mqd032m8

(The custom hand-painting service will be offered on future Okinawa models as well. Seen here is the honeycomb theme)

"Okinawa has been promoting the "Make in India" ideology in the sector. The new service providing custom hand painted designs on the e scooters is another step towards the same. One can have colour and design of their choice on their scooter. The service is provided by multiple brands across the globe. We are glad to introduce this offering to Indian audience," said Jeetender Sharma- MD, Okinawa.

Also Read: Okinawa Resumes Operations With 25 Per Cent Workforce

0 Comments

About a week ago, Okinawa announced that it will launch a new electric motorcycle, which will be completely made in India. The electric motorcycle will be called Oki100, will be completely made in India, apart from the battery cells, and will be launched in the third quarter of the current financial year. So, apart from the battery cells, all other components of the upcoming Oki100 electric motorcycle will be manufactured in India. The Oki100 is expected to be launched towards the end of 2020.

