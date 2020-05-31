New Cars and Bikes in India

Petrol & Diesel Prices To Be Hiked By ₹ 2 Per Litre In Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government on Saturday officially issued a notification mentioning a hike in cess for petrol from Rs. 8.12 per litre to Rs. 10.12 per litre. The cess on diesel to be increased to Rs. 3 per litre.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Maharashtra government increases cess on petrol, diesel by Rs. 2 per litre

Highlights

  • Petrol and Diesel prices will be hiked by Rs. 2 per litre From June 1
  • Cess levied on petrol and diesel has been increased by Rs. 2 per litre
  • Petrol costs Rs. 76.31 per litre, while diesel retails at Rs. 66.21

Petrol and diesel prices will be hiked by ₹ 2 per litre from tomorrow after the Maharashtra government decided to increase the cess levied on the two fuels. Petrol and diesel prices will increase to ₹ 78.31 a litre and ₹ 68.21 a litre, respectively. Presently, petrol costs ₹ 76.31 per litre whereas the diesel retails at ₹ 66.21 per litre. In addition to the 26 per cent and 24 per cent value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel, respectively, the state government has decided to increase cess on the fuels.

Also Read: Doorstep Delivery Of Petrol, CNG Soon To Be Available, Says Oil Minister

The Maharashtra government on Saturday officially issued a notification mentioning a hike in cess for petrol and diesel. The notification highlighted an increase of cess for petrol from ₹ 8.12 per litre to ₹ 10.12 per litre. The cess on diesel has been increased from Re. 1 per litre to ₹ 3 per litre.

0c9q1sco

The cess on diesel has been increased from Re. 1 per litre to ₹ 3 per litre.

Indian state fuel retailers have sold about 17 per cent less petrol and about 26 per cent less diesel in March compared to a year ago as fuel demand in India declined due to steps taken to curb spread of the coronavirus. Regions like Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune were among the first ones where fuel prices went up as soon as the lockdown was implemented. Many state governments have also imposed value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel prices leading to an increase in retail rates.

0 Comments

Source

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Offering Rs.200 Amazon voucher to all customers.
Which vehicle would you prefer to buy?
Which vehicle type do you own currently?
Which city do you currently reside in?
What is your preferred fuel-type for your next vehicle purchase?
What is your preferred transmission-type for your next vehicle purchase?
What is your vehicle usage pattern?
Personal Information
1/6

Return To Poll

Popular Car Models

Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
₹ 57.5 - 75.29 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz GLA
Mercedes-Benz GLA
₹ 32.33 - 38.64 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
₹ 40.9 - 51.25 Lakh *
Toyota Yaris
Toyota Yaris
₹ 8.65 - 14.07 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 7.34 - 11.4 Lakh *
Toyota Glanza
Toyota Glanza
₹ 6.98 - 8.9 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 9.89 - 17.34 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
View More
x
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Kia Seltos is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Kia Seltos is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Toyota Yaris is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Toyota Yaris is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Toyota Glanza is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Toyota Glanza is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities