New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus: RBI Extends Moratorium On Auto Loans By 3 More Months

Measures will now be applicable for a total period of six months from March 1, 2020 to August 31, 2020.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
A related RBI announcement about reduction of repo rate by 40 basis points was welcomed by SIAM.

Highlights

  • Earlier moratorium announced by RBI was to expire on May 31st, 2020
  • Skipped EMIs will need to be re-paid at the end of the loan term
  • Consumer would not be classified as 'defaulter' despite skipping EMIs

In a big relief to lakhs of consumers who currently have vehicle loans, the Reserve bank has announced the extension of moratorium on monthly EMIs by another 3 months. The earlier moratorium announced by RBI was to expire on May 31, 2020 but looking at the continued liquidity crunch the consumers are facing owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, the decision to extend the moratorium was announced. Now if consumers want, they can skip their auto loan EMIs till August 31, 2020, which they'll have to repay at the end of the term loan.

Also read: Coronavirus Lockdown: Skipping Your Auto Loan EMIs May Not Be A Wise Decision

c7vpksfo

According to RBI, demand compression and supply disruption will depress economic activity in the near future.

Interest will still continue to be accrued over these missed EMIs but the central bank did try to offer some relief there as well. In a statement RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said,"It has been decided to permit lending institutions to convert the accumulated interest on working capital facilities over the total deferment period of 6 months into a funded interest term loan which shall be fully repaid during the course of the current financial year, ending March 31, 2021."


In addition to this a reduction of 40 basis points in repo rate was also announced. Society of Indian Automobile manufacturers (SIAM) reacted positively to the news. Rajan Wadhera, President, SIAM said,"It is a welcome step by RBI to support reduction in the cost of borrowing for traders and consumers and hence would positively impact consumer demand. We are hopeful that banks will pass on the benefit and support demand creation for discretionary products, like automobiles."

These measures will come to aid of customers both who have existing vehicle loans and those who are looking to take new loans. With the repo rate now standing at 4% it is expected that banks will offer loans to consumer at lower rates than before. With respect to the moratorium the consumers would still not be classified as 'defaulter' despite skipping installments.

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
36%
Planning to buy a used car
22%
Planning to buy a bike
29%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
14%
Return To Poll

Popular Car Models

Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 12.4 - 16 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 8.3 - 12.69 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 9.89 - 17.34 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 7.34 - 11.4 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 6.7 - 11.4 Lakh *
New Hyundai Verna
New Hyundai Verna
₹ 9.31 - 15.1 Lakh *
View More
x
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
New Upcoming 7-Seater SUVs Slated To Be Launched In India In 2020
New Upcoming 7-Seater SUVs Slated To Be Launched In India In 2020
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities