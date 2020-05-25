2020 Skoda Karoq: What To Expect

Almost a couple of years after its global debut, Skoda will be launching the Karoq in India on May 26. The Skoda Karoq is a compact SUV and will go up against models like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Jeep Compass and even the Volkswagen T-Roc from its sister brand. That said, it will be offered in India in a single and fully loaded petrol variant where as you get a wide range of variants to select from as far as its rivals are concerned. In Skoda's line-up it fills the space which was left untouched after the Yeti was discontinued.

Exterior

The Skoda Karoq is built on the MQB platform and will come with a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine

In terms of design the Karoq is similar to all modern day Skoda SUVs, featuring the same family grille flanked by slim LED headlamps. The front looks bold and sharp, thanks to the sculpting on the hood and bumper and the profile and rear are almost identical to that of the Kodiaq, save for its smaller dimensions. It also gets a panoramic sunroof, 18-inch alloy wheels and will be offered in six colour options - Magic Black, Lava Blue, Brilliant Silver, Candy White, Magnetic Brown and Quartz Grey.

Interior

The Skoda Karoq gets dual-tone upholstery on the inside and the layout looks similar to that in the Kodiaq.

The cabin of the Karoq is similar to that of the Kodiaq. The overall layout is quite similar, however, the dashboard has been tweaked with more angular edges. It's finished in dual-tone beige and black interiors and gets piano black touches around the air-con vents on the dash and also door pads.

Features

In the features department, it gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SmartLink connectivity, dual-zone climate control, electrically adjustable driver's seat, all leather upholstery, and ambient lighting among others. As far as safety features are concerned, it gets the new ParkTronic system, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), nine-airbags, antilock braking system (ABS) with Electronic brake force distribution (EBD) and electronic stability control (ESC) among others.

Engine

The Skoda Karoq gets a 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor.

The Skoda Karoq is built on the MQB platform and is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbo petrol motor that belts out 148 bhp with 250 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a seven-speed DSG gearbox as standard and there is yet no information of it being offered with a manual transmission even at a later date.

Pricing

The Skoda Kodiaq will be launched in India as a completely built unit (CBU) and is expected to be priced under ₹ 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

