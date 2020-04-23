Skoda Kliq Name Trademarked In India; Could Be Vision IN Concept's Production Name

Skoda Auto India has trademarked the Kliq nameplate in India, according to the patent filed by the company with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. While it's not clear which model will get the new name, there is a good chance that the Skoda Kliq nameplate could be used for the production version of the upcoming Vision IN-based compact SUV. The concept version was unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo earlier in the year and will be the brand's first all-new product under the new India 2.0 strategy.

The Skoda Vision IN was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 and it's based on the MQB A0-IN platform

The Skoda Kliq, if that is the name, will be the brand's first India-centric SUV. It will be based on the India-specific MQB A0 IN platform and will see over 90 per cent of local content. The compact SUV will be a Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos rival, and the concept does look promising with the urban yet brawny design language, tall stance and a petrol engine. The Kliq nameplate falls in-line with other SUVs from the company's stable including the Kodiaq, Karoq and the Kamiq. It also fits with the brand's positioning of the upcoming model as an urban offering.

The Skoda Vision IN concept received positive feedback at the expo and the production model is expected to retain most of the design elements that were seen. In fact it won our Auto Expo Excellence Award in the Best Concept category. Under the bonnet, Skoda has a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine, which will power the SUV with 108 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come paired with a 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options. Skoda could also plonk the 148 bhp 1.5-litre TSI engine from Karoq as an option with the 7-speed DSG gearbox.

The production version of the Skoda Vision IN-based SUV will go on sale by mid-2021

The Skoda Vision IN-based SUV will go on sale by mid-2021 and will be produced in India for domestic and export demand. Prices are expected to be competitive and likely to start around ₹ 10-12 lakh for the upcoming compact SUV. Meanwhile, Skoda India is gearing up to introduce a number of models in the coming months including the Skoda Karoq compact SUV, Rapid BS6, Superb facelift and the Kodiaq ₹ The new generation Skoda Octavia is likely to arrive early next year with the launch pushed due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

