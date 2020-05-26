The all-new Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI has been finally launched in India today with prices starting at ₹ 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom, India) for the base variant and going all the way up to ₹ 11.79 lakh for the range topping variant. The key highlight of the new Skoda Rapid of course remains the new 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol TSI engine that puts out 108 bhp at 5250 rpm and 175 Nm at 1750-4000 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard while an optional seven-speed torque converter automatic transmission is also on offer. While the power output of the new Rapid 1,0 compared to the outgoing 1.6-litre unit is up by 5 per cent, the torque output has gone up by a good 14 per cent. Impressively, at 18.79 kmpl the new Rapid 1.0 TSI is 23 per cent more fuel efficient.

The new Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission.

The new Skoda Rapid is remains identical to the previous model in terms of design and dimensions but has been styled to make it look a bit sportier. So elements like new blackened 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps, LED daytime running lamps (DRLs), rear diffuser, and black lip spoiler among others help to up its styling quotient. Other elements mostly remain unchanged like the butterfly grille, wraparound headlamps, large mesh-pattern airdam, and horizontal fog lamps. The top end trim looks even more aggressive with vibrant body colour options and sporting blackened alloy wheels, lip spoiler and rear diffuser.

The range topping variant gets black alloy wheels, lip spoiler and rear diffuser.

The cabin also gets minor updates with a dual-tone beige black interior while all black option is available as well in the top end trim. In terms of features it gets a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with SmartLink tech that allows you to select apps like navigation via your smartphone and also supports MirrorLink, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other features include auto climate control, 12 volt power socket at the front and rear and cruise control and steering mounted audio controls among others. Moreover, it also gets waste bin in front door pockets like other Skoda models.

