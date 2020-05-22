SsangYong Tivoli Facelift Revealed With New Mahindra Engine

South Korean carmaker SsangYong has lifted the wraps off the new Tivoli facelift for the home market. The SsangYong Tivoli facelift comes with updated exterior styling, more features and a new 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The interesting but is that this engine has been developed by parent automaker Mahindra & Mahindra and is part of the new mStallion range of engines that debuted at the 2020 Auto Expo. While SsangYong retails the Tivoli compact SUV globally, India gets the Mahindra XUV300 that shares its underpinnings with the model.

Also Read: Mahindra Board Holds Plans To Invest Fresh Equity In SsangYong Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic

The SsangYong Tivoli facelift comes with updated exterior styling, more features and a new 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine

Cosmetic upgrades on the SsangYong Tivoli facelift include a sharper looking front. The headlamps have been given a sleeker appearance, while the bumper has been reworked with new fog lamp design and larger intakes. The grille gets subtle restyling. At the rear, the changes are more prominent with a revised tailgate, updated taillights, and bumper. Inside, the Tivoli facelift comes with a redesigned dashboard and includes a larger 10.25-inch screen for the instrument console replacing the 8-inch unit, and a larger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The cabin is also covered with new soft-touch materials.

Inside, the Tivoli facelift comes with a redesigned dashboard and includes a laerger 10.25-inch screen for the instrument consol

In terms of the powertrain, the SsangYong Tivoli facelift gets the new 1.2-litre T-GDi turbo petrol engine that belts out 129 bhp and 230 Nm of peak torque. The engine will also make it to the Mahindra XUV300 later this year and was showcased as the Sportz Edition at the Auto Expo earlier this year. It will also go on to power the Ford EcoSport in the future, as part of the Mahindra-Ford partnership.

The Korean-spec SsangYong Tivoli facelift will also draw power from the 1.5-litre T-GDi petrol and 1.6-litre turbo diesel engines. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and torque converter automatic. The latter is sourced from AISIN.

The SsangYong Tivoli facelift gets the new 1.2-litre T-GDi turbo petrol engine that belts out 129 bhp and 230 Nm of peak torque

Also Read: Mahindra XUV300 Sportz Edition Unveiled At 2020 Auto Expo

SsangYong does not sell in India after a brief spell during the previous decade. Instead we now get the Mahindra-badged products like the Alturas G4. There are no plans to introduce the Tivoli in India, but we could see some of the changes on the model making it to the XUV300.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.