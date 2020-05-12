Taking Care Of Your Vehicle Tyres The Right Way During The Lockdown

It is Important to increase shelf life of tyres during the lockdown period.

Tyre manufacturer Maxxis has come out with some handy tips that will help you in ensuring that tyres on your vehicle are kept safe from unnecessary harm. Normally, it is not recommended to over-inflate tyres because that reduces grip. However, in these times doing so in certain limits actually reduces the risk of flat spots. For 4-Wheeled vehicles, flat spots could be avoided by pushing the vehicle forward/backwards once a week by up to 10 meters. In the case of 2-Wheelers it's better if the vehicle is parked on the main stand, so tyres do not touch the ground to minimise flat spots.

