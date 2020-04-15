Tesla's China Car Registrations Surge In March As Shanghai Factory Back Up

Tesla's China registrations rose to 12,709 units in March from 2,314 in February.

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc's China car registrations jumped 450% in March, month on month, data from auto consultancy LMC Automotive showed.

Overall auto sales in China plunged 43.4% in March, as a coronavirus pandemic continued to depress demand, industry data showed.

Tesla, which started delivering cars from its Shanghai factory last year, said last week it has started China sales of two more Model 3 variants built at its Shanghai plant.

