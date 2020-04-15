New Cars and Bikes in India

Tesla's China Car Registrations Surge In March As Shanghai Factory Back Up

Tesla Inc's China car registrations jumped 450% in March, month on month, data from auto consultancy LMC Automotive showed.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Tesla's China registrations rose to 12,709 units in March from 2,314 in February.

Highlights

  • Tesla Inc's China car registrations jumped 450% in March
  • Tesla's China registrations rose to 12,709 units in March
  • Overall auto sales in China plunged 43.4% in March

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc's China car registrations jumped 450% in March, month on month, data from auto consultancy LMC Automotive showed.

Tesla's China registrations rose to 12,709 units in March from 2,314 in February.

Overall auto sales in China plunged 43.4% in March, as a coronavirus pandemic continued to depress demand, industry data showed.

Tesla, which started delivering cars from its Shanghai factory last year, said last week it has started China sales of two more Model 3 variants built at its Shanghai plant.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tesla models

Auto Expo 2020
x
Exclusive: Volkswagen India Likely To Locally Assemble T-Roc
Exclusive: Volkswagen India Likely To Locally Assemble T-Roc
2020 Mahindra Scorpio BS6: Variants Explained In Detail
2020 Mahindra Scorpio BS6: Variants Explained In Detail
Top Indian Industrialists and Their Cars
Top Indian Industrialists and Their Cars
Coronavirus Pandemic: Auto Industry Reacts To Extension Of Lockdown
Coronavirus Pandemic: Auto Industry Reacts To Extension Of Lockdown
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities