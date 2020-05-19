New Cars and Bikes in India

Tesla's Full Self-Driving Feature To Become More Expensive From July 1: Elon Musk

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk has tweeted that the Full Self-Driving (FSD) option offered with Tesla electric cars will become dearer by $1000, effective from July 1, 2020.

Updated:
Currently, Tesla cars get two types of semi-autonomous tech - Autopilot and Full Self-Driving

Tesla Inc.'s Chief Executive Officer, Elon Musk, has announced that the cost for the company's Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology will rise by $1000, which is approximately ₹ 7600 as per current exchange rate. Musk tweeted that the revised cost will be effective from July 1, 2020, and said, "The FSD price will continue to rise as the software gets closer to full self-driving capability with regulatory approval. At that point, the value of FSD is probably somewhere in excess of $100,000."

Tesla currently offers two types of semi-autonomous technology with its electric cars - Autopilot and Full Self-Driving. The former enables the car to steer, accelerate and brake automatically for other vehicles and pedestrians within its lane. As for FSD, it offers a bunch of additional features like - Navigate on Autopilot, Auto Lane Change, Autopark, Summon, and Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control.

With the Navigate on Autopilot feature, the car can automatically drive from the highway on-ramp to off-ramp including interchanges and overtaking slower cars. The Auto Lane Change feature helps you automatically change the lane while driving on the highway, while the Autopark function automatically parks the car in both parallel and perpendicular spaces. With the Summon option, which can be accessed by your smartphone, your parked car will come to find you anywhere in a parking lot. The Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control function, on the other hand, offers assisted stops at traffic-controlled intersections. Tesla will soon add the 'Autosteer On City Streets' features to the package.

jlvlnff8

Tesla offers the Full Self-Driving option with all its models, which include - the Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y.

Of course, despite all these semi-autonomous features, Tesla cars are not complete driverless cars and require active driver supervision. Currently, both Autopilot and Full Self-Driving options are offered in all Tesla models, which include - the Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y.

