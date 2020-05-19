Tesla's Full Self-Driving Feature To Become More Expensive From July 1: Elon Musk

Tesla Inc.'s Chief Executive Officer, Elon Musk, has announced that the cost for the company's Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology will rise by $1000, which is approximately ₹ 7600 as per current exchange rate. Musk tweeted that the revised cost will be effective from July 1, 2020, and said, "The FSD price will continue to rise as the software gets closer to full self-driving capability with regulatory approval. At that point, the value of FSD is probably somewhere in excess of $100,000."

Tesla Full Self-Driving option cost rises by ~$1000 worldwide on July 1st. Order a Tesla online in less than 2 minutes at https://t.co/qJm9uPBCX5 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2020

Tesla currently offers two types of semi-autonomous technology with its electric cars - Autopilot and Full Self-Driving. The former enables the car to steer, accelerate and brake automatically for other vehicles and pedestrians within its lane. As for FSD, it offers a bunch of additional features like - Navigate on Autopilot, Auto Lane Change, Autopark, Summon, and Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control.

The FSD price will continue to rise as the software gets closer to full self-driving capability with regulatory approval. It that point, the value of FSD is probably somewhere in excess of $100,000. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2020

With the Navigate on Autopilot feature, the car can automatically drive from the highway on-ramp to off-ramp including interchanges and overtaking slower cars. The Auto Lane Change feature helps you automatically change the lane while driving on the highway, while the Autopark function automatically parks the car in both parallel and perpendicular spaces. With the Summon option, which can be accessed by your smartphone, your parked car will come to find you anywhere in a parking lot. The Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control function, on the other hand, offers assisted stops at traffic-controlled intersections. Tesla will soon add the 'Autosteer On City Streets' features to the package.

Tesla offers the Full Self-Driving option with all its models, which include - the Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y.

Of course, despite all these semi-autonomous features, Tesla cars are not complete driverless cars and require active driver supervision. Currently, both Autopilot and Full Self-Driving options are offered in all Tesla models, which include - the Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.