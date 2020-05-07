Top Five Essential Car Accessories For Road Trips

The Coronavirus lockdown made us realise that travelling is actually a privilege. Most of us would have reminisced about our road trips done earlier and in our heads we have already started planning for the next one. But let us help you through it. We already listed out some top road trip destinations in one of our earlier stories and now we shall tell you all about road trip accessories. While basic stuff like tool kits, adequate level of fuel and lubricants like engine oil, brake fluid and coolant among others must be checked before driving long distances, there some essential accessories available in the market as well to make your trip easier and hassle free. Here is the list of five such car accessories.

Puncture Repair Kit

These kits will get the car going for a few kilometres and find a puncture repair shop.

Flat tyres are the biggest spoilers and we'll agree that it is not easy to locate a puncture repair shop on Indian highways. Even if we are not experts in fixing a punctured tyre, just by going through the manual available and with these puncture kits, we can fix the puncture and get the car going for few kilometres to seek help or find a repair shop.

Air Pump

An air pump is required to inflate the punctured tyre after repairing it.

Now an air pump is kind of an ancillary to the puncture repair kit as we would need to inflate the punctured tyre after repairing it. Those of you who would argue saying that tubeless tyres remain inflated, well! That's just in case of a minor puncture and for a short distance. On highways where you would have to drive long distances to locate a puncture shop, chances are that the tyre won't remain as inflated and air would leak frequently as you will speed up and there will be more wear and tear.

Portable Multi Dock Charger

A portable multi dock charger with multiple USB ports, 8A Output and multiple sockets comes in really handy.

Even while we're on holidays or drive out of station for work, there have been instances that someone would need to use and charge their laptops to send out an e-mail or to wrap up an important presentation. Now majority of the cars nowadays are available with USB charging ports and micro USB charging ports but there are very few and only premium segment models that offer 8A and triple-pin sockets. A portable multi dock charger with multiple USB ports, 8A Output and multiple sockets comes in really handy. Moreover, it can be even used to charge your camera batteries and multiple smart phones. We all know how important is clicking pictures are when we are out on a road trip, right?

Car Mount Mobile Holder

A car mount mobile holder helps you placing your smartphone at a comfortable position on your windscreen.

Not all cars have in-built navigation displaying the routes on the screens and if you often use your smartphones to navigate, this accessory is a must have. A car mount mobile holder helps you placing your smartphone at a comfortable position on your windscreen or dashboard so that you don't have to take your eyes off the road to get the correct route. If you are driving to destinations where you aren't sure of the route, this accessory will be a big help.

Central Armrest

It will help you to rest your arm while you are stuck in traffic or driving on straight line for long distances.

We advise you to always keep both your hands on the steering wheel when driving. However, when we are cruising at moderate speeds on expressways and long straight highways, we quite often end up resting our left hand either on the gear knob or on the hand brake lever which leads to more fatigue. Not all cars, especially those under ₹ 10 lakh, are available with the central armrest up front. This accessory will help you to rest your arm while you are stuck in traffic or driving on straight line for long distances. It also helps in preventing shoulder cramps when you have been driving for a very long time.

