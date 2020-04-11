Top Indian Industrialists and Their Cars

They are the lions of the corporate world and spearhead a number of companies, some of which make cars too. The heads of major Indian business houses have a strong following among the young and restless who aspire to be like them. While celebrities including actors, musicians and sports stars are known to drive exotics, the bosses of the corporate world aren't that far behind. While some have the most exquisite taste in automobiles, there are those who choose to stay humble and not make it a display of wealth. Here's a list of the top business bosses of India and the cars they drive.

Ratan Tata recently added the Tata Nexon to his personal garage

Ratan Tata

Chairman of the Tata Group, Ratan Tata is petrolhead and one of the most revered personalities in the corporate world. The man has been behind a number of success stories in the Tata Group, and of course, the visionary behind the Tata Nano that put India's efficient engineering prowess on the world map. He is also an active petrolhead and has over the years collected a beautiful collection of cars. This includes the Ferrari California, Mercedes-Benz 500 SL, Cadillac XLR, Chrysler Sebring, Mercedes W124, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Tata Indigo Marina and more recently the Tata Nexon. He's also had the Honda Civic that was daily driver and the Land Rover Freelander. It does help that the Tata Group includes Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover as well.

Anand Mahindra purchased the Mahindra Alturas G4 last year and named it Baaz

Anand Mahindra

From one car maker to the other, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is a force in the Indian corporate world and the Bossman is often share some incredible things via his account on Twitter. Mahindra & Mahindra's core business is making vehicles, and chairman chooses to be driven in Mahindra cars. Over the years, Mr. Mahindra's garage has been home a number of cars including the Mahindra Bolero Invader, TUV300 with the Armour body kit, TUV300 Plus, Scorpio, XUV500 and more recently the Mahindra Alturas G4, which is the company's flagship offering.

Mukesh Ambani has the most expansive range of exotic cars on this list including multiple Bentley and Rolls-Royce cars

Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani is the mogul of the Indian corporate industry and often known for some of his ostentatious expenditures. The very famous $1 billion Antila in Mumbai is home to Mukesh Ambani and family and has a capacity to hold up to 168 cars. Do note, this is a very expensive garage we are talking about with an exhaustive list. The Ambanis own some of the most luxurious cars in the world that include the Bentley Bentayga, Bentley Mulsanne, Mercedes-AMG G63, Maybach 62, a couple of Range Rovers, Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe, Porsche Cayenne and the BMW i8. The garage also housed an Aston Martin Rapide once upon a time.

That's not all, there's the Mercedes-Benz S-Guard that cost about ₹ 10 crore, as well as a BMW 7 Series High Security. The garage also houses the BMW E38 750i XL L7 and Cadillac Fleetwood among other cars that belonged to the late Dhirubhai Ambani. Some of the most recent purchases include the Tesla Models S, Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII EWB, Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV, Lamborghini Urus and the Audi RS7. Not to forget, the Ambani family is protected by a small army of security guards that use the BMW X5, Land Rover Discovery Sport and Ford Endeavour SUVs as part of their cavalcade.

Kumar Mangalam Birla owns the previous generation BMW 760 Li and the Mercedes S600 as well

Kumar Mangalam Birla

The chairman of the Aditya Birla Group has likes ro keep things simple, luxurious and comfortable. Mr. Birla's garage includes the bullet-proof BMW 760 Li, which is his daily driver along with the Mercedes-Maybach S600. There's also the BMW 5 Series. He does take it a notch higher with the Gulf Stream G100 and Cessna Citation private jets.

The second generation Skoda Octavia was sold as the Laura in India and is Mr. Murthy's preferred ride

NR Narayana Murthy

Narayana Murthy is known as czar of the Indian IT industry and is the co-founder of Infosys. For a man who has changed the landscape of the country in terms of technology, Mr. Murthy is known for his frugal lifestyle that's reflected in the cars chooses to use. While the Mahindra Scorpio has been in his garage for a while, he's regularly seen being driven around in the Skoda Laura. The second-generation Octavia is practical, luxurious and comfortable, all on a budget. While it may be more expensive in terms of ownership over a comparable Japanese or Korean car, the Laura does emerge as a more affordable offering over premium European offerings.

Nandan Nilekani chooses to be driven in the previous generation Toyota Innova. His other car is the Toyota Camry

Nandan Nilekani

Infosys co-founder and non-executive chairman, Nandan Nilekani is equally simple and humble with his lifestyle and cars, and chooses to be driven in the previous generation Toyota Innova. He also has the older generation Toyota Camry in his garage. Both the cars are known for their superlative reliability, which definitely talks a lot about how these heads appreciate efficiency.

Azim Premji 's pre-owned Mercedes-Benz E-Class is his most expensive car ever

Azim Premji

Wipro founder and chairman Azim Premji too chooses to live a simple lifestyle and has pledged most of his wealth for charity. His cars too remain equally simple and often are a story about the remarkable nature that the tycoon possesses. Mr. Premji's first car was the Ford Escort that he used for nine years, and later replaced it with the Toyota Corolla in the early 2000s. With the car showing its age after a decade, his advisors recommended trading up the Toyota for something more luxurious instead. Being the clever businessman he is, Mr. Premji chose to buy a pre-owned Mercedes-Benz E-Class (W211) from one of his own employees. Now that's something you can't match. He's also been seen using public transport on several occasions.

The Poonawalla garage is one of the most envied in India and houses some of the most exotic cars

Cyrus Poonawalla

The Poonawalla family have built an empire in healthcare, but more often it's their cars that keep in the news. With multiple generations petrolheads led by patriarch Cyrus Poonawalla, the family's garage comprises some of the exotic vehicles including the Mercedes-AMG GT-R Roadster, Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII EWB, Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe, Ferrari 458 Speciale Aperta, Lamborghini Gallardo, Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG, Bentley Flying Spur Speed among others. The vintage car collection is an extensive one and includes a 1956 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL, 1960-61 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud II, and a 1949 Bentley Mark VI. The family also owns a Mercedes-Maybach S600, BMW 760 Li. That said, one of the most interesting cars in the Poonawalla garage is the Batmobile, a replica of the one from the Tim Burton Batman movie and is based on the chassis of an older generation S-Class, while son Adar bought the McLaren 720S to his supercar fleet.

Gautam Adani has a fleet of cars with the most notable being the BMW 7 Series, Ferrari California and the Rolls-Royce Ghost

Gautam Adani

Chairman and founder of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani has over the years been one of the leading business magnates in India with his group dealing in everything from construction to healthcare. The tycoon has a fleet of cars with the most notable being the Ferrari California, BMW 7 Series and the Rolls-Royce Ghost that have been in the public eye.

