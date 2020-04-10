Toyota Fortuner Facelift Spied Undisguised In Thailand

The current generation Toyota Fortuner is due for a facelift this year and the SUV has been spied undisguised in Thailand. Images of the Toyota Fortuner facelift have made their to the internet and reveal a smarter and sharper styling upgrade on the SUV over the outgoing version. The facelifted model is expected to be unveiled in Thailand as early as next month, while the India launch could take place towards the end of the year or by early 2021. The Fortuner was upgraded to the BS6 emission norms earlier this year along with the Toyota Innova Crysta in the country.

With respect to changes, the Toyota Fortuner gets a more aggressive-looking front inclusive of sharper headlamp design, a revised bumper with larger air intakes and a slimmer upper grille. The model looks sportier in appearance than the current version and there's distinct housing for the fog lamps that adds to the sharp look of the SUV. At the rear, the SUV gets new L-shaped reflectors on the bumper, while the taillights seemed to be tweaked as well. We also spot new alloy wheels on the model.

The Toyota Fortuner gets ample chrome on the current version

The interior is yet to be revealed on the Toyota Fortuner facelift and you can expect a handful of changes right from new upholstery to an updated touchscreen infotainment system, and more. The SUV has already been packaged well but it won't hurt to offer features like a heads-up display, 360-degree camera and wireless charging. More so, considering these features are now available in cars a segment lower.

Engine options on the Fortuner facelift will remain the same including the 2.8-litre 1GD diesel with 174 bhp and 420 Nm (450 Nm on the AT), while there's also the 2.7-litre petrol with 164 bhp and 245 Nm. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and automatic on both engines, while the petrol also gets a 5-speed manual. Speculations also suggest that the engines could receive a power bump when the facelifted model arrives.

