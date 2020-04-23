Triumph Tiger 900 Listed On India Website; Launch Soon

Having ridden the all-new Triumph Tiger 900, we can tell you that the new motorcycle is more than just an improvement on the Tiger 800. The new Tiger 900 is a massive leap from the Tiger 800 in terms of performance, feature and one would say design as well. The Triumph Tiger 800 is one of the best-selling ADVs in the country and no doubt, the new Tiger 900 will have its share of buyers too. The new-generation Tiger 900 gets a fresh design! It was never a beautiful motorcycle to look at but now, it looks leaner and meaner, especially with the slim LED headlamps, narrow face and the short ADV beak. These make for a more aggressive and a purposeful stance. The frame is now lighter and is new too along with the new bodywork. Needless to say, the Tiger looks much more menacing now!

(Be it tarmac or off-road, the Tiger 900 impresses with its composure)

Triumph has done well to offer a bucket-load of features on the new Tiger 900. First and foremost, there is a new TFT screen, which is bigger and offers a range of customisation options. Secondly, you can now connect your phone to the motorcycle via Bluetooth and access incoming calls, messages and even navigate yourself from point A to point B. One can also pair their GoPro action cameras with the motorcycle itself and operate the same from the switch cube on the left. Plus, the bikes get up to 6 riding modes with options to customise the ABS, traction control, suspension and so on. The riding modes are Road, Rain, Sport, Off-Road, Off-Road Pro and Rider.

(Triumph Motorcycles India will launch the Tiger 900 towards the end of May 2020)

It gets a slight bump in displacement (from 799 cc to 888 cc). Plus, there is a new T-plane triple crankshaft which along with new and lightweight components that reduce the weight of the engine by 2.5 kg. It remains a triple but now the firing order of the cylinders has changed from 1-2-3 to 1-3-2. In essence, the new engine now offers up to 10 per cent more torque which is 87 Nm at 7,250 rpm (up from 79 Nm at 8,050 rpm). The mid-range itself gets a 12 per cent boost. The peak power output stays the same which is 93.9 bhp at 8,750 rpm.

(Triumph has moved away from WP suspension and now it offers Marzocchi units on the GT and Showa suspension on the Rally)

The Tiger 900 will be available in two variants, the Rally and the GT. The GT is the road-going variant, with alloy wheels, lower seat height, and less off-roading equipment. The Rally will be the off-road biased variant with wire-spoked wheels, more off-road equipment and a higher seat height. Triumph says it has over 65 accessories for the new Tiger, so you have that option to give your bike a personal touch. It is a definite step up over the old Tiger 800 and makes sense even for current Tiger 800 owners, who would like to upgrade to the new one!

