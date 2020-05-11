TVS Eurogrip Bandhan App Revealed For Tyre Retailers

TVS Srichakra Limited has revealed a new app called 'TVS Eurogrip Bandhan'. The app will allow the company's retail partners to order TVS Eurogrip products online. The company will be offering attractive deals and promotions for retailers in a bit to increase usage of the app as well. With the Coronavirus crisis not over yet, TVS Eurogrip brought in a 'contactless' format of ordering products for its retail partners in order to maintain hygiene and social distancing. The app is meant only for the company's retail partners and not the customers. The company's retail partners can look at the complete range of TVS Eurogrips products and place orders as required.

P Madhavan, EVP, sales & marketing, TVS Srichakra Limited, said, "Digitalisation has been at the core of our sales strategy. We launched the TVS Eurogrip Bandhan app last year to enable loyalty programmes and majority of our retail partners are already well-versed with it. The "Click-to-Order" feature that we are now launching is an industry first and will enable our retail partners to place orders at their convenience and not necessarily wait for a salesman visit. We have built-in, new and exciting features to make the process more user-friendly for our trade partners. This 'contactless' ordering process will be particularly handy in the coming few months when travel of salesmen across territories may be an issue owing to COVID-19 restrictions."

The TVS Eurogrip brand was launched in August 2019 with an aim of strengthening the company's position in the two-wheeler tyre segment in India. Under the TVS Eurogrip umbrella, the company launching a portfolio of 19 premium tyres that include industry leading zero-degree steel belted radial tyres.

