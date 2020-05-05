Two-Wheeler Sales April 2020: Royal Enfield Sells 91 Units During Lockdown

Chennai-based motorcycle maker, Royal Enfield reported its sales for April 2020 and the company sold 91 bikes during the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown. That's a negligible number compared to Royal Enfield's previous sales, and is a result of the nationwide lockdown that has temporarily suspended production and sales for all manufacturers. Royal Enfield's manufacturing facilities located in Tiruvottiyur, Vallam Vadagal, and Oragadam, as well as the entire supply chain has been shut since March 23, 2020. The company's production plant in the UK has also stalled operations owing to the global pandemic.

Royal Enfield's motorcycle range already meets the BS6 emission norms

In a regulatory filing, Royal Enfield said that it will continue to closely monitor the situation and take the appropriate action. It's not just RE that has reported dismal sales figures. The complete auto sector has been closed temporarily during the lockdown and saw most manufacturers report nil domestic sales, while certain companies including TVS, Hero MotoCorp and Honda 2Wheelers India reported marginal figures for the last month.

Apart from the drop in volumes, Royal Enfield has likely delayed the launch of its all-new motorcycle. The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 was leaked recently as a replacement to the Thunderbird X 350 and will see the bike built on a completely new J1D platform with a new design language and an update 349 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that meets the BS6 regulations. The modern-classic is expected to be priced around ₹ 1.65-1.70 lakh (ex-showroom). Royal Enfield's existing range comprising the Bullet and Classic 350, Himalayan and the 650 Twins already meet the BS6 norms.

