New Cars and Bikes in India

Volkswagen Loses Landmark German Emission Case As Car Owners Stand To Receive Damages

Germany's highest court for civil disputes ruled on Monday that those who purchased the Volkswagen vehicles with emission cheating software are entitled in principle to receive damages.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The dieselgate scandal has so far cost Volkswagen more than 30 billion euros in damages & fines

Highlights

  • A German federal court has ruled against Volkswagen in Dieselgate scandal
  • VW will need to pay compensation to owners who bought the affected cars
  • The ruling serves as a template for about 60,000 lawsuits in Germany

A German federal court judge ruled that Volkswagen has to pay compensation to motorists who purchased vehicles with manipulated diesel engines, a major blow for the carmaker in its home market as it continues to reel from the emissions scandal.

Germany's highest court for civil disputes ruled on Monday that those who purchased the vehicles in question are entitled in principle to receive damages.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen Cars

Polo

T-Roc

Vento

Tiguan AllSpace

The ruling, which will allow owners to return their vehicles for partial reimbursement of the purchase price, serves as a template for about 60,000 lawsuits that are still pending with lower German courts.

The scandal over engine control devices that mask excessive nitrogen oxides emissions has so far cost Volkswagen more than 30 billion euros ($32.7 billion) in damages and regulatory fines, mainly imposed in the United States.

In the United States, authorities had banned the affected cars from roads after the so-called defeat devices were discovered in diesel engines, triggering claims for compensation.

European authorities, however, stopped short of taking VW cars off the road, leading Volkswagen to argue that claims for recompense from customers in its home region were without merit.

European authorities instead forced Volkswagen to update its engine control software to ensure that anti-pollution filters are activated and fined Volkswagen for fraud and administrative lapses.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Volkswagen Polo with Immediate Rivals

Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen
Polo

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
37%
Planning to buy a used car
21%
Planning to buy a bike
29%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
13%
Return To Poll

Popular Volkswagen Cars

Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen Polo
₹ 5.93 - 9.59 Lakh *
Volkswagen T-Roc
Volkswagen T-Roc
₹ 19.99 Lakh *
Volkswagen Vento
Volkswagen Vento
₹ 8.97 - 13.3 Lakh *
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace
₹ 33.12 Lakh *
x
TVS Motor Company Announces Salary Cuts For Employees
TVS Motor Company Announces Salary Cuts For Employees
Bentley's New Rainbow Bacalar Model Keeps Employees Busy During Lockdown
Bentley's New Rainbow Bacalar Model Keeps Employees Busy During Lockdown
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Kia To Introduce A Special Financial Product For 3 Month EMI Cover
Kia To Introduce A Special Financial Product For 3 Month EMI Cover
Select your City
or select from popular cities