Volkswagen To Commence Vehicle Dispatches From May 2020

Volkswagen India plans to start the dispatches of its newly launched cars from the first week of May 2020. Speaking exclusively to carandbike, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said that as soon as the lockdown ends, the company will start dispatching cars to its dealerships across India. Given the severity of the situation with the coronavirus, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, today announced extending the 21-day lockdown, which was supposed to end on April 14, by 3 more weeks, until May 3, 2020.

Before the lockdown was announced Volkswagen had launched two new SUVs in India - the 7-seater Tiguan Allspace, and the compact SUV T-Roc. Last month the company also launched the Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI and Vento 1.0 TSI, however, before the company could start dispatches, India went into a lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19 or novel coronavirus.

2020 Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI was launched in India on March 4, 2020

Answering one of our followers, Chirag Deepanshu's question about the availability of the Polo 1.0 TSI, Steffen Knapp said, "The cars are produced. We have the cars standing in our Pune plant and we hope that on May 3, now the final day of the lockdown, we can start dispatching it. So, it is a matter of only the lockdown, everything is ready." He further added, "We should have the first car in the dealership five days later (after the lockdown), that's our target. Everything depends now on the situation."

The Volkswagen T-Roc comes to India as a CBU model and will be sold in limited numbers

Talking about the deliveries of the newly launched Tiguan AllSpace and the T-Roc, Knapp said, "It is the same situation. We will start dispatching as soon as the delays (extended lockdown) are over, then the cars come into the country. So, we have them here. They are all customs cleared, they had to go through the customs and that's all done, they are all in our plant." He also added, "These go out as soon as the lockdown is relieved, then we will start dispatching. Also, it all depends on what kind of relief we'll see now. It could be that we could start dispatching the vehicles, but then the dealerships are not yet allowed to be open, so we have to see the complete picture. But the cars are ready for dispatching, so it's just a matter of time."

The Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace is the 7-seater version of the Tiguan SUV

Volkswagen India plans to launch a host of new SUVs in India over the next two years, and the Tiguan Allspace and the T-Roc are the first among them. Next year, the company will launch the India-made Volkswagen Taigun, which is built on the India-specific MQB A0-IN platform.

