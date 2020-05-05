Volvo Cars India Launches Contactless Program For Sales And Service Bookings

Following the footsteps of many of its rivals in India, Swedish luxury car maker, Volvo, has introduced an online program for selling its cars as well as for service bookings. The company that has always been known to come out with path-breaking safety innovations has introduced the 'Volvo Contactless Program' for its customers and also for prospective buyers. This new initiative enables Volvo owners to book their car services online with their nearest dealership location and also provides an interactive online buying process to a interested buyer.

Volvo will disinfect dealership cars in partnership with 3M. Volvo Cars XC40 V90 Cross Country XC90 S90 XC60 V40 Cross Country S60 Cross Country The company is promising a safe and secure test drive process (post relaxation of norms), digitized finance offers, online documentation & finally an online channel to buy the car and get a contactless delivery. Charles Frump, MD, Volvo Cars India said "I am confident that the Indian economy will spring back to its pace very soon with the measures taken by authorities. Our Volvo Contactless Program emphasizes the need for businesses to adapt to the current environment with an assurance of safety."

As part of another initiative called #SafestPlaceToBe, all Volvo dealer facilities are being disinfected and personnel working at the nationwide dealerships are provided with PPEs and sanitizers. Cars at dealerships as well as the demonstration cars are being disinfected in partnership with 3M which is using expert solutions for the safety of all stakeholders. This includes the Interior GermKleen which eliminates 99% microbes in a car from interior surfaces including plastics and upholstery. AC Vent disinfectants and Air Refresher are also being used to reduce microbial infections by 99%.

