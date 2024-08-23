Login
Citroen Basalt: Variants And Prices Explained

Citroen’s coupe-SUV is available in three trim levels and with two engine options. We take a look at what each variant has to offer.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 23, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Basalt offered in three trim levels- You, Plus and Max
  • Prices start from Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Deliveries to commence in September

Citroen recently revealed full prices for its new Basalt with the compact coupe-SUV priced between Rs 7.99 lakh up to Rs 13.62 lakh (ex-showroom). Citroen’s new Hyundai Creta- and Kia Seltos-rivalling SUV is currently the most affordable coupe-SUV in the market and is offered with a pair of petrol engines across three trim levels - You, Plus and Max. Here is a look at what each variant has to offer.
 

Also read: Citroen Basalt Variant Wise Prices Revealed; Turbo-Petrol Range Start At Rs 11.49 Lakh
 

Basalt Image 2

Basalt is offered in three trim levels.

 

Citroen Basalt You

1.2 petrol MT: Rs 7.99 lakh
 

  • Cladding on front and rear bumpers
  • Manual AC
  • Integrated headrest (front/rear)
  • Front power windows with one-touch down function
  • 12V charging socket
  • Tripmeter
  • Distance To Empty Readout
  • Average Mileage display
  • Low Fuel Warning 
  • Gear Shift indicator
  • 6 airbags
  • ABS
  • ESP
  • Hill start assist
  • Rear Parking sensors
  • Three-point seatbelts for all occupants
  • ISOFIX child seat anchors
  • Seat belt reminder - all seats

 

Also read: Citroen Basalt Launched In India; Priced At Rs 7.99 Lakh
 

Basalt Image 7

Touchscreen and digital instruments display offered from mid-spec Plus trim onwards.

 

Citroen Basalt Plus

1.2 petrol MT: Rs 9.99 lakh

1.2 turbo-petrol MT: Rs 11.49 lakh

1.2 turbo-petrol AT: Rs 12.79 lakh
 

  • Gloss finished grille
  • Cladding on wheel arches
  • Full wheel covers
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Wing mirror-mounted turn signals
  • LED daytime running lamps
  • LED headlamps (Turbo only)
  • Fog lamps (Turbo only)
  • Skid plates front & rear (Turbo only)
  • Printed roof liner (Turbo only)
  • Black and grey dual-tone dashboard
  • Adjustable headrests - all rows
  • Rear power windows with one-touch down function
  • 10.25-inch touchscreen
  • Wireless Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
  • Auto climate control (Turbo only)
  • Remote keyless entry
  • Electric adjust wing mirrors
  • Auto folding wing mirrors (Turbo only)
  • Driver seat height adjust
  • Tilt steering adjust
  • Rear centre armrest
  • Rear parcel shelf
  • Seat back pockets
  • Rear AC vents (Turbo only)
  • Rear defogger (Turbo only)
  • Engine idle stop/start (Turbo only)
  • Front USB charging port
  • Rear USB charging port (Turbo only)
  • 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster
  • Door ajar warning
  • Tyre pressure monitor


 Also read: 2024 Citroen Basalt Turbo Petrol AT Review: India’s Most Affordable SUV Coupe
 

Basalt Image 5

Wheel arch cladding is added from the Plus variant; skid plates are exclusive to the turbo-petrol range.

 

Citroen Basalt Max 

1.2 Turbo petrol MT: Rs 12.28 lakh

1.2 Turbo petrol AT: Rs 13.62 lakh
 

  • Diamond Cut alloy wheels
  • Shark fin antenna
  • Dual-tone colour (option)
  • Leather-wrapped steering
  • Leatherette and fabric upholstery
  • MyCitroen Connect connected car tech (AT only)
  • Wireless phone charging pad
  • Winged headrest - rear seat
  • Adjustable under-thigh support - rear seat
  • Boot lamp
  • Reverse camera
     
citroen basalt rear seat carandbike 1

Top models gets winged headrests and adjustable under-thigh support at the rear.

 

The Basalt is offered with two engine options - a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill good for 81 bhp and 115 Nm or a more powerful 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit that develops a stronger 108 bhp and 195 Nm in manual and 205 Nm in automatic guise. The naturally aspirated petrol mill is only offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox while the turbo-petrol comes with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic.


Bookings for the Citroen Basalt are currently open with deliveries of the coupe-SUV to commence from early September.

 

All prices, ex-showroom

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

