Citroen Basalt: Variants And Prices Explained

Citroen recently revealed full prices for its new Basalt with the compact coupe-SUV priced between Rs 7.99 lakh up to Rs 13.62 lakh (ex-showroom). Citroen’s new Hyundai Creta- and Kia Seltos-rivalling SUV is currently the most affordable coupe-SUV in the market and is offered with a pair of petrol engines across three trim levels - You, Plus and Max. Here is a look at what each variant has to offer.



Basalt is offered in three trim levels.

Citroen Basalt You

1.2 petrol MT: Rs 7.99 lakh



Cladding on front and rear bumpers

Manual AC

Integrated headrest (front/rear)

Front power windows with one-touch down function

12V charging socket

Tripmeter

Distance To Empty Readout

Average Mileage display

Low Fuel Warning

Gear Shift indicator

6 airbags

ABS

ESP

Hill start assist

Rear Parking sensors

Three-point seatbelts for all occupants

ISOFIX child seat anchors

Seat belt reminder - all seats

Touchscreen and digital instruments display offered from mid-spec Plus trim onwards.

Citroen Basalt Plus

1.2 petrol MT: Rs 9.99 lakh

1.2 turbo-petrol MT: Rs 11.49 lakh

1.2 turbo-petrol AT: Rs 12.79 lakh



Gloss finished grille

Cladding on wheel arches

Full wheel covers

Body-coloured door handles

Wing mirror-mounted turn signals

LED daytime running lamps

LED headlamps (Turbo only)

Fog lamps (Turbo only)

Skid plates front & rear (Turbo only)

Printed roof liner (Turbo only)

Black and grey dual-tone dashboard

Adjustable headrests - all rows

Rear power windows with one-touch down function

10.25-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

Auto climate control (Turbo only)

Remote keyless entry

Electric adjust wing mirrors

Auto folding wing mirrors (Turbo only)

Driver seat height adjust

Tilt steering adjust

Rear centre armrest

Rear parcel shelf

Seat back pockets

Rear AC vents (Turbo only)

Rear defogger (Turbo only)

Engine idle stop/start (Turbo only)

Front USB charging port

Rear USB charging port (Turbo only)

7.0-inch digital instrument cluster

Door ajar warning

Tyre pressure monitor



Wheel arch cladding is added from the Plus variant; skid plates are exclusive to the turbo-petrol range.

Citroen Basalt Max

1.2 Turbo petrol MT: Rs 12.28 lakh

1.2 Turbo petrol AT: Rs 13.62 lakh



Diamond Cut alloy wheels

Shark fin antenna

Dual-tone colour (option)

Leather-wrapped steering

Leatherette and fabric upholstery

MyCitroen Connect connected car tech (AT only)

Wireless phone charging pad

Winged headrest - rear seat

Adjustable under-thigh support - rear seat

Boot lamp

Reverse camera



Top models gets winged headrests and adjustable under-thigh support at the rear.

The Basalt is offered with two engine options - a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill good for 81 bhp and 115 Nm or a more powerful 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit that develops a stronger 108 bhp and 195 Nm in manual and 205 Nm in automatic guise. The naturally aspirated petrol mill is only offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox while the turbo-petrol comes with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic.



Bookings for the Citroen Basalt are currently open with deliveries of the coupe-SUV to commence from early September.

All prices, ex-showroom