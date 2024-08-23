Citroen Basalt: Variants And Prices Explained
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on August 23, 2024
Highlights
- Basalt offered in three trim levels- You, Plus and Max
- Prices start from Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
- Deliveries to commence in September
Citroen recently revealed full prices for its new Basalt with the compact coupe-SUV priced between Rs 7.99 lakh up to Rs 13.62 lakh (ex-showroom). Citroen’s new Hyundai Creta- and Kia Seltos-rivalling SUV is currently the most affordable coupe-SUV in the market and is offered with a pair of petrol engines across three trim levels - You, Plus and Max. Here is a look at what each variant has to offer.
Basalt is offered in three trim levels.
Citroen Basalt You
1.2 petrol MT: Rs 7.99 lakh
- Cladding on front and rear bumpers
- Manual AC
- Integrated headrest (front/rear)
- Front power windows with one-touch down function
- 12V charging socket
- Tripmeter
- Distance To Empty Readout
- Average Mileage display
- Low Fuel Warning
- Gear Shift indicator
- 6 airbags
- ABS
- ESP
- Hill start assist
- Rear Parking sensors
- Three-point seatbelts for all occupants
- ISOFIX child seat anchors
- Seat belt reminder - all seats
Touchscreen and digital instruments display offered from mid-spec Plus trim onwards.
Citroen Basalt Plus
1.2 petrol MT: Rs 9.99 lakh
1.2 turbo-petrol MT: Rs 11.49 lakh
1.2 turbo-petrol AT: Rs 12.79 lakh
- Gloss finished grille
- Cladding on wheel arches
- Full wheel covers
- Body-coloured door handles
- Wing mirror-mounted turn signals
- LED daytime running lamps
- LED headlamps (Turbo only)
- Fog lamps (Turbo only)
- Skid plates front & rear (Turbo only)
- Printed roof liner (Turbo only)
- Black and grey dual-tone dashboard
- Adjustable headrests - all rows
- Rear power windows with one-touch down function
- 10.25-inch touchscreen
- Wireless Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
- Auto climate control (Turbo only)
- Remote keyless entry
- Electric adjust wing mirrors
- Auto folding wing mirrors (Turbo only)
- Driver seat height adjust
- Tilt steering adjust
- Rear centre armrest
- Rear parcel shelf
- Seat back pockets
- Rear AC vents (Turbo only)
- Rear defogger (Turbo only)
- Engine idle stop/start (Turbo only)
- Front USB charging port
- Rear USB charging port (Turbo only)
- 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster
- Door ajar warning
- Tyre pressure monitor
Wheel arch cladding is added from the Plus variant; skid plates are exclusive to the turbo-petrol range.
Citroen Basalt Max
1.2 Turbo petrol MT: Rs 12.28 lakh
1.2 Turbo petrol AT: Rs 13.62 lakh
- Diamond Cut alloy wheels
- Shark fin antenna
- Dual-tone colour (option)
- Leather-wrapped steering
- Leatherette and fabric upholstery
- MyCitroen Connect connected car tech (AT only)
- Wireless phone charging pad
- Winged headrest - rear seat
- Adjustable under-thigh support - rear seat
- Boot lamp
- Reverse camera
Top models gets winged headrests and adjustable under-thigh support at the rear.
The Basalt is offered with two engine options - a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill good for 81 bhp and 115 Nm or a more powerful 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit that develops a stronger 108 bhp and 195 Nm in manual and 205 Nm in automatic guise. The naturally aspirated petrol mill is only offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox while the turbo-petrol comes with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic.
Bookings for the Citroen Basalt are currently open with deliveries of the coupe-SUV to commence from early September.
All prices, ex-showroom