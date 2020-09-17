New Cars and Bikes in India
search

LG Chem Could Be Spun-Off Into A Wholly Owned Subisidiary To Fuel Growth: Report

LG Chem competes with Samsung SDI and Panasonic. LG Chem is also well known for making batteries for gadgets like the iPhone.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
LG Chem may be spun off into a wholly owned subsidiary, suggests a Korean news report

Highlights

  • LG is planning to spin-off LG Chem
  • LG Chem supplies batteries to Tesla, VW and GM
  • LG Chem became the number 1 EV battery supplier during the pandemic
Tech News

LG Chem, the subsidiary of LG Electronics and the primary battery supplier for Tesla. & General Motors intends to approve a plan to spin-off and list its battery division to help it raise funds to meet the rising demand, Yonhap News Agency reported.LG is organising a board meeting on Thursday to discuss the further plan of action, the report said. The Korean petrochemicals giant previously said it was contemplating making its electric automobile battery business a separate entity, without elaborating. LG Chem, which also counts Volkswagen Group as its client, claimed its battery business was hugely profitable in the last quarter, despite the pandemic. 
 

5atekl24

LG Chemical is the market leader in the EV battery space.

0 Comments

It expects profits to grow, driven by increasing EV imports from  European automakers and a rise in sales for cylindrical EV batteries used by Tesla Inc. During the pandemic, LG Chem has become the world's biggest EV battery supplier and this spinning off could perhaps give it more headroom for growth. LG Chem competes with Samsung SDI and Panasonic. LG Chem is also very well known for making batteries for gadgets like the iPhone. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Peugeot P2X Confirmed For Production Peugeot P2X Confirmed For Production
TVS Radeon Gets Two New Colour Schemes To Commemorate Three Lakh Sales Milestone TVS Radeon Gets Two New Colour Schemes To Commemorate Three Lakh Sales Milestone
2020 Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.49 Lakh 2020 Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.49 Lakh
LG Chem Could Be Spun-Off Into A Wholly Owned Subisidiary To Fuel Growth: Report LG Chem Could Be Spun-Off Into A Wholly Owned Subisidiary To Fuel Growth: Report
Okinawa Partners With OTO Capital To Lease Electric Scooters Okinawa Partners With OTO Capital To Lease Electric Scooters
Nikola Overprojected Technology Development: Hindenburg Report Nikola Overprojected Technology Development: Hindenburg Report
Skoda Rapid Automatic India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images Skoda Rapid Automatic India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
General Motors To Manufacture Own 'Family' Of EV Drive Systems, Motors General Motors To Manufacture Own 'Family' Of EV Drive Systems, Motors
Ford Endeavour Sport Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level Ford Endeavour Sport Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level
Ferrari Reveals The Portofino M Ferrari Reveals The Portofino M
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio Spied For First Time In India New Generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio Spied For First Time In India
Hyundai Motor To Export Fuel Cell Systems To Europe Hyundai Motor To Export Fuel Cell Systems To Europe
2020 BMW G 310 R & G 310 GS BS6 Deliveries To Begin From October 10 2020 BMW G 310 R & G 310 GS BS6 Deliveries To Begin From October 10
Tesla Is Building Its Biggest Supercharger Yet With 56 Stalls  Tesla Is Building Its Biggest Supercharger Yet With 56 Stalls 
2020 Yamaha MT-25 Launched In Malaysia With Bold New Styling 2020 Yamaha MT-25 Launched In Malaysia With Bold New Styling
Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
Ford Endeavour Sport Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level
Ford Endeavour Sport Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level
2020 Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.49 Lakh
2020 Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.49 Lakh
Skoda Rapid Automatic India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Skoda Rapid Automatic India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Tom Cruise's Latest Motorcycle Stunt In Norway
Tom Cruise's Latest Motorcycle Stunt In Norway
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities