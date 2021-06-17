2021 MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR Unveiled

MV Agusta has updated the middleweight naked street MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR for 2021. The gorgeously beautiful Brutale 800 RR now gets an updated engine with new internals, new clutches, gearbox and chassis changes and a completely revamped electronics suite for 2021. Of course, the big change is to make the Brutale 800 RR comply with the Euro 5 emission norms, but MV Agusta has made other changes to the engine components as well, including Diamond Like Coatings to help reduce friction, and a redesigned exhaust.

The Brutale 800 RR gets an updated 798 cc inline three-cylinder engine which produces 138 bhp at 10,250 rpm

The Brutale 800 RR gets the same engine displacement as before, and the updated 798 cc inline three-cylinder engine makes 138 bhp at 10,250 rpm, but the six-speed gearbox has been reworked with revised ratios, as well as a new quickshifter, and the clutch is new. Like the previous model, the new MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR comes with the optional Smart Clutch System, which is essentially an auto-clutch. The frame has been updated with new side plates which offer more stiffness, and there's a new linkage to the rear suspension for improved comfort. The Marzocchi front forks have been tuned to match the updated Sachs monoshock at the rear.

Updated electronics with IMU offer lean-sensitive traction control, cornering ABS, launch control, wheelie control, etc.

The electronics suite on the new Brutale 800 RR has been updated too, with a new inertial measurement unit (IMU), which powers the lean-sensitive traction control, cornering ABS, launch control and front lift control. There are other practical features which have been added, including cruise control, and more padding on the seat, as well as a launch control button. The instrument console is a new 5.5-inch full-colour TFT panel which features turn-by-turn navigation when paired with a smartphone. Now, MV Agusta recently launched operations in the US, and the Italian brand is seeking to expand its global footprint. But ever since the brand's failed collaboration with Kinetic MotoRoyale in India, there's been no word of if and when it will be re-launched in India.