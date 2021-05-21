2021 MV Agusta Rush 1000 Unveiled

Only 300 units of the 2021 MV Agusta Rush 1000 will be built

MV Agusta has unveiled a new 2021 version of the limited edition MV Agusta Rush 1000, which now meets Euro 5 regulations and has been significantly updated. Like before, only 300 units of the exclusive hyper naked bike based on the Brutale 1000RR and the Brutale Serie Oro, will be built. These hyper naked are known for being some of the fastest naked motorcycles available, with top speed of around 300 kmph. For 2021, the limited edition hyper naked Rush 1000 gets a lot of updates, including a reworked engine, lean-sensitive electronics and a distinctive colour scheme.

998 cc inline-four engine puts out 205 bhp at 13,000 rpm, maximum torque of 116 Nm at 11,000 rpm

The bike comes with the same 998 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, inline four, with 205 bhp at 13,000 rpm and 116 Nm at 11,000 rpm. The engine gets internal modifications aimed at increasing efficiency, such as Diamond Like Carbon (DLC) coating on the valve buckets and lower friction primary drive gearing.

Updated electronics, retuned suspension and frame, along with updated engine internals

The frame has been tweaked as is the Ohlins suspension to improve rideability, according to MV Agusta. The 6-speed transmission has been updated too, and the revised quickshifter contributes to more precise gear changes, thanks to a new shift sensor. The braking system incorporates Brembo Stylema calipers, twin 320 mm discs, and steel braided lines.

The electronics have been updated too, and the bike gets a revamped IMU, which now features cornering functions. A new 5.5-inch TFT dash also gives My MV App connectivity, which allows riders to adjust settings remotely. Customers who buy the Rush 1000 will also receive a wooden box containing a race kit that boosts power to 209 bhp with an SC exhaust and a dedicated racing ECU.

The 2021 MV Agusta Rush 1000 is unlikely to be offered on sale in India

The 2021 MV Agusta Rush 1000 will be priced at 38,000 Euros (around ₹ 33.90 lakh) in Europe, and unlikely to be offered on sale in India. MV Agusta has yet to resume operations in India after parting ways with Kinetic MotoRoyale.

