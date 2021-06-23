2022 Dacia Duster Facelift Revealed For International Markets

Just days after teasing its new brand logo and the updated version of the SUV, Romanian carmaker Dacia has unveiled the 2022 Duster facelift for international markets. The second-generation Dacia Duster gets a mid-cycle update. The styling is now in line with the new family design, while the cabin is more feature-laden. Sales of the 2022 Dacia Duster facelift will begin in Europe in September this year. The SUV though will continue to sport the old brand logo, which will only make it to production cars in the second half of next year. Do note, Renault has no plans to bring this Duster facelift to India.

The Y-shaped LED DRLs are now part of the Dacia family design. The chrome elements on the grille have been revised

Styling upgrades on the 2022 Dacia Duster facelift include the new chrome bits on the grille and the Y-shaped LED DRL design on the same lines as the 2021 Dacia Logan and Sandero. The headlamps also get LEDs bulbs for the low beam and turn indicators. LEDs also light up the licence plate at the front and rear of the SUV in a bid to improve efficiency. In fact, the new 16-inch and 17-inch wheels on the Duster facelift have been tested in a wind tunnel to make them more aerodynamic. This helps the car emit lesser CO2 at 5.8 gm.

The profile stays the same while the rear gets tweaked taillights with the signature Y-shaped pattern and a redesigned spoiler to improve aerodynamic efficiency on the car. Lastly, the 2022 Duster facelift sports the new Arizona Orange paint scheme as part of the upgrade.

The new Duster facelift is more aerodynamically efficient and saves 5.8 gm/CO2

Inside, the SUV gets a revised dashboard that now accommodates the larger 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The unit comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with built-in navigation; an inclinometer, altimeter, compass and other off-roading data on the 4x4 version. Dacia has installed new headrests for better comfort while the seat upholstery is new. The centre console is placed a bit higher over the older version and comes with a sliding armrest that offers about 1.1 litres of storage space and a pair of USB ports on the top trims.

The dashboard is revised to accommodate the new 8-inch screen, while there's new seat upholstery, headrest and USB ports too

On the mechanical front, the 2022 Dacia Duster comes with a new 6-speed DCT automatic gearbox that is paired with the 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 148 bhp. The automatic version though is available only in the front-wheel-drive configuration. The 4x4 version comes continues to get the older 6-speed manual. Internationally, the 1.5-litre diesel engine is still offered on the Duster and is paired with the 6-speed manual gearbox. It is offered in both 2WD and 4WD options. There's also the bi-fuel LPG variant available in Europe for budget-conscious buyers.