2022 Triumph Tiger 1200: Top 5 Highlights

The new Triumph Tiger 1200 is a completely new motorcycle from the ground up, featuring a new engine, new chassis, updated electronics, new features and new design. The 2022 Tiger 1200 loses weight, gets a new engine with more performance, and a long list of features, including semi-active electronic suspension. In India, the 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 is offered in a total of four variants, across two broad range the Tiger 1200 GT and Tiger 1200 Rally. The top-spec Tiger GT Explorer and Tiger Rally Explorer get bigger 30-litre fuel tanks, standard heated grips, tyre pressure monitoring systems, and also come with radar-powered blind spot detection system.

The 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 GT Pro is the entry-level model for India, priced at Rs. 19.19 lakh (Ex-showroom). It still gets standard semi-active Showa suspension, 5 riding modes, with cornering ABS and traction control, as well as individual suspension d

New Engine

At the heart of the changes is also the new engine, which now gets a T-plane crank with a different firing order from the cylinders, giving it more low-end grunt, without compromising on top-end performance. In numbers, the 1,160 cc, inline three-cylinder engine now makes 148 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 130 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. Over the previous generation model, it has gained 9 bhp and 8 Nm. Compared to the Tiger 900, the new engine makes 59 per cent more power, 48 per cent more torque, and is 10 per cent heavier.

Electronics & Features

The Tiger 1200 comes loaded with electronics, with six riding modes, which are individually customisable across engine maps, ABS levels, traction control and suspension damping, which by the way is a standard semi-active system from Showa. In addition, there's cornering ABS, cornering traction control, and an improved Triumph Shift Assist (quickshifter) which works on both upshifts and downshifts. There's cruise control as well, and the Explorer variants get standard tyre pressure monitoring system, heated seats and a blind spot detection system as well.

The Triumph Tiger 1200 comes loaded with features, including semi-active electronic suspension, cornering ABS, traction control and up to six riding modes on the Rally Pro variant.

Chassis & Suspension

The Tiger 1200 range features an all-new chassis with a bolt-on rear subframe. The variants offered on sale in India all feature Showa semi-active electronic suspension. While the GT variants of the Tiger 1200 feature more suspension travel as well, the Tiger 900 gets manually adjustable suspension, with less travel on the 900 GT model. The 45 mm Marzocchi forks of the 900 GT get 180 mm travel, while the Marzocchi monoshock gets 170 mm travel. Comparatively, the 1200 GT Pro gets 49 mm Showa semi-active damping upside down forks with 200 mm travel, and a Showa semi-active damping monoshock with automatic preload adjustment with 200 mm travel.

First gear is tall on the new 1,160 cc, inline three-cylinder engine.Six riding modes on the Rally Pro model offer individual customisation across throttle map, ABS & traction control levels, as well as suspension damping settings.

Dimensions & Weight

The Tiger 1200 weighs 240 kg at the kerb for the GT range, while the 1200 Rally weights 249 kg. The GT Explorer and the Rally Explorer with the bigger fuel tanks weigh 255 kg and 261 kg respectively.

The 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 GT Pro has all the goodies of the Rally Pro, but gets cast alloy wheels, with a smaller 19-inch front wheel, lower 750 mm seat height, and misses on the Off-Road Pro riding mode.

Prices & Variants

The Tiger 1200 is offered in four variants in India, all with semi-active suspension, cornering ABS and traction control. The Tiger 1200 GT Pro is priced at Rs. 19.19 lakh (Ex-showroom), while the Tiger 1200 Rally Pro is priced at Rs. 20.19 lakh (Ex-showroom). The Tiger 1200 GT Explorer is priced at Rs. 20.69 lakh, while the Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer is priced at Rs. 21.69 lakh.