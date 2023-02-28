  • Home
  • News
  • ABB Won't Rush Float Of $2.9 Billion Electric Vehicle Charging Business - CEO

ABB Won't Rush Float Of $2.9 Billion Electric Vehicle Charging Business - CEO

"At the moment we don't feel pushed to do an IPO very quickly," Rosengren told reporters
authorBy Reuters
28-Feb-23 11:51 PM IST
ABB.jpg

ABB won't be rushed into the flotation of it 2.6 billion Swiss franc ($2.86 billion) E-Mobility electric vehicle charging business, Bjorn Rosengren said on Thursday after the company reported fourth quarter earnings.

"At the moment we don't feel pushed to do an IPO very quickly," Rosengren told reporters. ABB announced on Wednesday a four new investors in the business, including a fund linked to former U.S. Vice President Al Gore.

"We have $525 million to invest in the company and we will continue to do all the activities to grow that business," Rosengren said. "If it’s going to be the end of this year or next year, time will tell."

Related Articles
Oil Falls More Than 1% As Growth Fears Offset China Demand Hopes
Oil Falls More Than 1% As Growth Fears Offset China Demand Hopes
16 minutes ago
Oil Rises 1% On China Demand Hopes And Supply Concerns
Oil Rises 1% On China Demand Hopes And Supply Concerns
22 minutes ago
India's Russian Oil Imports Surge To A Record In January - Trade
India's Russian Oil Imports Surge To A Record In January - Trade
29 minutes ago
BYD To Build $1.2 Billion EV Battery Plant In Central China - Report
BYD To Build $1.2 Billion EV Battery Plant In Central China - Report
5 hours ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2017 Honda City VX CVT Petrol BS IV
2017 Honda
City VX CVT Petrol BS IV
  • 86,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.7
10
8.75 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Defence Colony, New Delhi
2021 MG Hector Sharp CVT Petrol
moneybagFinance up to 85%
Great Deal
2021 MG
Hector Sharp CVT Petrol
  • 42,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
18.50 LakhEMI starts @ ₹39,132
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
2021 Volkswagen Taigun 1.0 TSI Highline MT
Great Deal
2021 Volkswagen
Taigun 1.0 TSI Highline MT
  • 26,187 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.3
10
13.25 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Used Cars by lifestyle
line