Baaz Bikes Launches New Electric Scooter And EV Ecosystem In India

Baaz Bikes, an EV mobility startup, whose founding team are alumni from IIT Delhi, have launched a new electric scooter for last-mile deliveries and a complete EV ecosystem to support the same. The Baaz scooter gets swappable batteries and is priced at Rs. 35,000 (without the battery) for last-mile delivery riders, especially gig riders, who are not contracted to one company but make deliveries on a task basis. The scooter along with the swappable battery, battery-swapping network and fleet management tools have been made in-house, by the Baaz team.

The company is yet to reveal the exact range of the scooter but says that the battery can be swapped at a Baaz battery station in just 90 seconds. Each battery has a life cycle of about 2,000 charges. All batteries are IP65 rated. The Baaz scooter has a top speed of 25 kmph and need not be registered. The scooter is designed for a daily use of more than 100 km.

(Baaz Electric Scooter with the company's proprietary battery swapping station)

Speaking on the occasion, Anubhav Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, Baaz Bikes, said, “As a leading promoter of sustainable mobility, our vision is to bring high-quality products and develop an advanced ecosystem with utmost safety and complete satisfaction for the gig riders. All our products and services are designed & developed in-house to bring prominent solutions for the riders on the road such as range anxiety, easy access to charging and lower running expenses. At present, we are operating with a cluster approach, where we launch our vehicles within a radius of 4-5 km in Delhi. In the next 8 months, we aim to replicate this model in multiple clusters to achieve density and blanket the entire Delhi with the Baaz Ecosystem, maintaining the high utilisation of the network. As the network grows, it will open new opportunities for us to address a wider audience.”

(Baaz Energy Pods)

Baaz will sell these scooters to small-scale dealerships, from where the gig riders can hire then and use the company’s pay-as-you-move model, which will reduce the cost of renting the scooter. The battery swapping network is automated, can be used with a RFID card and is IP 65 rated and comes with a metal body, which protects it from possible vandalism.