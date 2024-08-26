BluArmor C50Pro Helmet Bluetooth Intercom Launched At Rs 25,000

BluArmor, a Bengaluru-based tech brand that designs and manufactures gadgets for two-wheeler users has launched its latest flagship device, the C50Pro. Equipped with a couple of new and improved features, unique magnetic mounting and control options, the C50Pro has been launched in India at a sticker price of Rs 24,999.



According to the launch announcement, the company developed the C50Pro based on the customers’ feedback for the C30. The C50Pro can be mounted conventionally on the side of the helmet, or the backside of a helmet, thus helping in better weight distribution. The rear mounting comprises a magnetic mount for quick and easy usability. Meanwhile, the device is incorporated with a lighting system for other motorists to notice, and the light patterns are customisable. Equipped with a small Inertial Measurement Unit, the device can detect hard braking situations triggering the red light to flash rapidly. In addition, during the event of a crash/fall, the C50Pro will detect the fall and call the pre-saved emergency contact.



Operation of the C50Pro can be done in two ways. One method is to use the buttons located on the device and secondly, a small wireless joystick (provided in the kit) can either be mounted onto the handlebar or kept in the tank bag for easy access. The device is IP67 protected and gets an improved version of mesh and cloud connectivity, besides which, it can be paired with standard smartphone connections.



The speakers are manufactured by BluArmor itself and can be attached to a boom mic or a wired one. The company claims a 16-hour operation capacity on a full charge for music, meanwhile, the device weighs the same as the C30 unit.



In terms of offers, till September 1, BluArmor will be offering the C50Pro at a special discounted price of 21,999, after which the price of the device will be 24,999. Besides that, existing owners of the C30 can hand over their existing C30 devices for an exchange rate of Rs 10,999, effectively pricing the C50Pro at 10,999. Furthermore, if you and your riding buddy own C30s and are considering upgrading to C50Pro, the company will buy back the C30 units and offer the C50Pros at a discounted price of Rs 10,999 each. You can now purchase the new C50Pro by logging onto the company’s official website, although, do note that deliveries of the new intercom device will begin towards the end of September.