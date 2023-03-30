F1: Tennis Pro Alcaraz Thinks Alonso’s 33rd GP Victory May Come Soon

41-year-old Fernando Alonso has been making headlines this season with his incredible run of form in Formula 1. While the pace of the AMR22 may be nowhere near the pace of Red Bull’s RB19, no one expected Aston Martin to produce a car capable of beating Mercedes, and even Ferrari; and Fernando Alonso has been quick to capitalise on it, finishing P3 behind the two Red Bull drivers in the opening two races of the season.

It will be fair to think that Red Bull is almost unbeatable this season, but 19-year-old tennis ace Carlos Alcaraz thinks otherwise. The World No. 1 tennis player won the Round of 16 match in the Miami open - which is played inside the NFL stadium that sits right in the venue of the Miami GP - and upon winning the match Alcaraz took the marker to sign the camera lens as a tradition.

However, instead of signing the camera lens, Alcaraz wrote an interesting message on the camera which sent the Spanish Twitter into a frenzy. The message read “33 —> soon?”, and it was a bit of a puzzle for tennis fans who don’t follow Formula 1, but F1 fans from Spain instantly decoded the message to be in support of Fernando Alonso.

Alonso also took to twitter to express his emotions. “Encierren a este hombre!!!Eres un fenómeno! Vamos!!!” he tweeted, meaning "Someone lock this guy up! You're a phenomenon! Come on!!!"

Encierren a este hombre !!!😂😂😂😂



Eres un fenómeno 💪💪! Vamos!!! https://t.co/m7I9scmVhx — Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) March 28, 2023

Despite having what appears to be the second fastest car on the grid, it will be anything but straightforward for Alonso to win a Grand Prix this season. Let’s put the driving bit aside, as Alonso is more than capable of taking the fight to almost anyone on the grid. But Aston Martin will have to put together the best possible setup and race strategy to beat Ferrari & Mercedes, and then on top of that hope that the Red Bulls run into a problem. Things may change later on in the season as teams bring mid-season upgrades to their cars though. Who knows, maybe Alonso will grab the much desired win no. 33 in Miami later this year, going around the same court Alcaraz is playing in right now.