FB Mondial 125 Revealed In New Patent Filings

Latest patent images confirm that Italian motorcycle brand FB Mondial may be getting ready to launch a new and updated 125 cc motorcycle. The designs are registered to Pelpi International, the current parent company of the FB Mondial brand, suggesting that the bike could be a second-generation model of its 125 cc model under development. Like Mondial's current models, the new bike uses several components sourced from Piaggio and Aprilia models, but with a unique style. Even the 125 cc single-cylinder engine is expected to be an Aprilia unit.

Latest patent images reveal a 125 cc FB Mondial motorycle

The patent images have emerged in China, where Mondial's current HPS and Pagani 1948 models are manufactured at the Piaggio/Zongshen joint venture factory in Foshan. The patent filings list the designer as Cesare Galli, who's now Pelpi International's CEO and who revived FB Mondial alongside Count Pierluigi Boselli, the descendant of the Boselli brothers who founded the original Mondial brand back in 1929.

The FB Mondial 125 will use a 125 cc engine from the Aprilia RS125

The single-cylinder engine appears to be the same unit used in the existing Mondia HPS 125, as well as models like the Aprilia RS125 and Tuono 125. The frame though is completely different than the Aprilia bikes. While FB Mondial has had a storied history, the brand has had its share of ups and downs over the years. If this new bike makes its debut under the Mondial brand, it will be one of the most modern and contemporary-looking designs since the brand was revived in its current form in 2014. Although the patent filings only show designs, it's clear that the designs are more than just a concept, and could well be the fundamentals of a new Mondial 125 cc bike. In India, FB Mondial had a short, but unsuccessful and insignificant run with Kinetic Motors' failed multi-brand venture MotoRoyale.