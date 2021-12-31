Formula 4 Racer Manisha Kelkar In Consideration For Special Seat For McLaren GT Cup Championship

Mumbai-based Formula 4 racer Manisha Kelkar is close to bagging a special driver's seat to compete in the McLaren GT Cup Championship for 2022. An actor and racer, Manisha has cleared all the assessment tests organised a few weeks back in the UK by Formula Woman and the results of the same were recently announced. Six women will earn a fully-paid seat to compete in the McLaren GT Cup Championship in England next year. Apart from Manisha, two other Indian women who participated in the qualifying session in India, are likely to be a part of the final round of selection.

Speaking about the chances for selection, Manisha said, "I am the only Indian to qualify from the worldwide hunt held in the UK. 800 women from 16 countries took part making it one of the biggest talent hunts. We all had to first pass tough written and fitness tests. Then, I had to showcase my driving technique and skills to inch closer to my dream."

Manisha Kelkar is in contention for one of the six fully-paid seats in the McLaren GT Cup Championship

Formula Woman founder and CEO Graeme Glew confirmed Manisha's selection. He wrote, "Congratulations on becoming one of the select successful finalists. The finals will be held in the UK on March 2 and 3."

Manisha has already been a part of several domestic racing events and has been competing in the Indian National Racing Championship for the last three years. She's dabbled at rallying too and aspires to start a racing academy to help other girls take up motorsport. Kelkar is backed by HPCL and will be training with the Rayo Racing Academy in Mumbai for the next two months for the finals.