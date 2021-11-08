Gas Monkey's Custom Built Polaris Slingshot Revealed

The new Polaris Slingshot might confuse you a bit! Whether it's an off-roader or a three-wheeled adventure bike could be an argument. Well! It's got a steering wheel and a proper shifter with three pedals, so let's consider it as a car but the folks at Gas Monkey have developed it further with a twist. It's a high-riding off-road three-wheeler that underwent extensive modifications to accommodate the revised suspension and its larger tires. In fact, Gas Monkey Garage fabricated many of the Slingshot's new parts in-house, including vital suspension components such as the new control arms, tie rod ends, and rear swing arm as well.

The Polaris Slingshot looks very sporty on the inside as well.

The new ride height mechanism also required help from Polaris for a custom hood that allowed suspension fitting. The Slingshot gets a new front bumper which removes a lot of the extra lighting and ventilation from the stock model. The bumper integrates a skid plate that gives it more ground clearance as well. Gas Monkey Garage also installed custom rock sliders that extend up the Slingshot's rear to connect to the roll cage. And there is a custom roof rack and KC off-road lights. Thirty-five-inch Nitto tyres are wrapped on plus size wheels, giving it a tall stance.

The Polaris Slingshot looks ready to tacke a variety of rough terrains.

Coming to its looks, desert tan paint and orange vinyl accents have been used for the exterior makeover, and it looks ready to tackle a variety of rough terrains. The project started as a drawing before the crew got to work, but not every idea materialised perfectly. There were plans for a rear-mounted spare tire, though the proportions just weren't right with it installed.