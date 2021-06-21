  • Home
On occasion of World Yoga Day, 2021, here's a quick refresher on de-stressing when driving a car on Indian roads.
authorBy Carandbike Team
21-Jun-21 12:49 PM IST
International Yoga Day 2021: Tips For Stress Free Driving banner
There are those who enjoy driving and then there are those, who don't! And in a country like India, where traffic is chaotic and bustling with errant motorists, wandering cattle and people who don't have the scantest regard for traffic rules and regulations. Throw in bad roads and on many occasions, driving a car in India could be a rather unsavoury experience. Obviously, it is impossible to remain unaffected with so much happening around you. However, there are techniques using which you can de-stress yourself and calm yourself down when stressed on the road. On World Yoga Day 2021, we share some postures with you which can help you relax and loosen your body amidst the chaos that is always unfolding on Indian roads.

Stretching Exercise

0d2d62lk

(Feeling cramped? Step out and stretch yourself. Let the body loose and relax before you start driving again)

You can even try doing a bit stretching when you are stuck in traffic. If the traffic is not moving or the red light is long, you can step out the car and stretch your arms and legs. If that is not possible, you can place your hands on the steering wheels and extend your spine while taking long breaths.

Meditation

This is an exercise which you should do before you set off for a long road trip or when you stop by to take some rest for some time. Meditation helps to calm you down and improves your focus as well.

Breathing Exercises

6fbrvtu8

(Breathing exercises help you keep calm when encountering idiots)

Sitting in one posture for too long can be quite tiring, especially in metro cities where traffic at times can get on our nerves. The best way is to breathe calmly while you are driving and when you stop at a red light, take long breaths along with looking over one shoulder and then repeat for the other shoulder. If you are feeling too stressed, it's always better to pullover and try doing Anulom Vilom which helps in better blood circulations and flow of oxygen.

Shoulder Rotation

k2bc4fmc

(Your shoulders take a heavy toll when driving for long hours. Move them around, rotate and you will immediately feel better)

This is probably the easiest exercise which can be done inside the car. You just need to place both your hands on the steering wheel and rotate both your shoulders first clockwise and then anti-clockwise. This helps in relaxing your shoulders and elbows along with increasing the blood circulation.

Stretching The Arms

glg3qjbg

(Stretch your arms and your upper body after a long drive! You will be glad you did)

When you have been driving for long and especially in traffic or across the sections where there are a lot of twisties, your upper body gets exhausted. In such cases, the best thing to do is to pull over and step out to do some arm stretching. You simply need to stretch your left hand towards right and lock it with your right hand and vice versa. This not only helps in relaxing your arms but also the entire upper body.

