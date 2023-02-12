Mahindra Unveils Off-Road Focused All-Electric BE Rall-E SUV Concept
- BE Rall-E concept based on the BE.05
- Mahindra says the concept highlights the off-road capability of INGLO
- No details revealed on the concept's powertrain
Mahindra brought out the tough and rugged side of its new INGLO electric vehicle platform at its recent “Grand Homecoming” with the new BE Rall-E concept. Derived from the BE.05 concept SUV, the BE Rall-E concept previews a hardcore off-road derivative of the former with a rally raid-inspired design, extensively redesigned bumpers, beefed-up side sills, and more.
In terms of looks, while the striking SUV-coupe profile of the BE.05 was retained the front fascia underwent a notable update. The entire front bumper was redesigned – LED DRLs and all – with a new metallic featuring a prominent tow hook, skid plate and inset round headlamps. The gloss cladding from the BE.05 meanwhile was replaced by a matt silver finish with the sills also featuring additional underside protectors to add to that more rugged off-road look.
The rear featured a partial re-design with a simpler lightbar and a chunkier rear bumper with a more pronounced skid-plate element. A metal carrier mounted to the roof housing a spare wheel, auxiliary lighting, and all-terrain Maxxis tyres wrapped around black steel wheels capped off the off-road transformation.
While the concept on display had its windows darkened to hide the interior, a sketch of the cabin shared by Mahindra revealed an interior in line with the BE.05 but with different upholstery and colour combinations to give it a sportier feel.
Mahindra says the BE Rall-E "is a concept that showcases the true blue off-road and all surface capability of products built on the INGLO architecture.”
No details on the powertrain were provided though we expect it could run an all-wheel drive layout with electric motors on each axle. Mahindra has previously confirmed that the INGLO platform could support both single (rear-wheel drive) and dual motor (all-wheel drive) set-ups with the latter to be offered in the upcoming XUV.e and BE production models.
Aside from the new off-road concept, Mahindra also showcased the XUV.e9 and the standard BE.05 SUVs at its event. The company also handed over the keys to the one-of-one XUV400 Exclusive Edition to the winner of the auction.