Mahindra Unveils Off-Road Focused All-Electric BE Rall-E SUV Concept

Mahindra brought out the tough and rugged side of its new INGLO electric vehicle platform at its recent “Grand Homecoming” with the new BE Rall-E concept. Derived from the BE.05 concept SUV, the BE Rall-E concept previews a hardcore off-road derivative of the former with a rally raid-inspired design, extensively redesigned bumpers, beefed-up side sills, and more.

In terms of looks, while the striking SUV-coupe profile of the BE.05 was retained the front fascia underwent a notable update. The entire front bumper was redesigned – LED DRLs and all – with a new metallic featuring a prominent tow hook, skid plate and inset round headlamps. The gloss cladding from the BE.05 meanwhile was replaced by a matt silver finish with the sills also featuring additional underside protectors to add to that more rugged off-road look.

The rear featured a partial re-design with a simpler lightbar and a chunkier rear bumper with a more pronounced skid-plate element. A metal carrier mounted to the roof housing a spare wheel, auxiliary lighting, and all-terrain Maxxis tyres wrapped around black steel wheels capped off the off-road transformation.

While the concept on display had its windows darkened to hide the interior, a sketch of the cabin shared by Mahindra revealed an interior in line with the BE.05 but with different upholstery and colour combinations to give it a sportier feel.

Mahindra says the BE Rall-E "is a concept that showcases the true blue off-road and all surface capability of products built on the INGLO architecture.”

No details on the powertrain were provided though we expect it could run an all-wheel drive layout with electric motors on each axle. Mahindra has previously confirmed that the INGLO platform could support both single (rear-wheel drive) and dual motor (all-wheel drive) set-ups with the latter to be offered in the upcoming XUV.e and BE production models.

Aside from the new off-road concept, Mahindra also showcased the XUV.e9 and the standard BE.05 SUVs at its event. The company also handed over the keys to the one-of-one XUV400 Exclusive Edition to the winner of the auction.