National Motorcycle Ride Day 2022: Top Places To Go On A Ride Near Your City

The second Saturday of October is celebrated as National Motorcycle Ride day and it's just the excuse you need to plan a breakfast ride with your friends. Whether you live in Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati or Ahmedabad, take some time out and head towards these spots near your city for a fun road trip.

Head to popular tourist destination Lonavala near Mumbai for a quick breakfast ride

1. Mumbai/Pune - Lonavala - 85 km

One of the most popular tourist spots in Maharashtra, Lonavala offers scenic roads and breakfast spots. The tourist spot is easily accessible from Mumbai and Pune and is often a congregation for bikers from both cities. Head uphill towards the Aamby Valley airstrip or make your way towards Pawna Dam, choices are plenty. Opt for some of the fancier breakfast spots in the main Lonavala market or try some of the local outlets. Don't forget to gorge on some vada pav, misal pav and samosas while you're there.

2. Bengaluru - Channapatna - 66 km

Also known as the town of toys, Channapatna is a bustling town on NH275 from Bengaluru to Mysuru. The highway heading to Channapatna has well-paved roads, which makes it great for bikers wanting a quick getaway from the city. Check out any of the several restaurants and eateries in the town and you will get authentic Iyengar cuisine.

Take the NH1 from Delhi to Murthal and gorge on the tandoori parathas waiting for you on the other side

3. Delhi - Murthal - 90 km

Easily one of the most popular breakfast spots for Delhites. Murthal is known for its delicious parathas and is a haven for motorcyclists in the national capital. Murthal is easy to reach following just NH1 but watch out for the flyover and expansion work happening on parts of the highway. If you're starting early, be wary of the truck traffic throughout the corridor. But the ride will be worth it with tandoori parathas waiting for you on the other side.

4. Chennai - Mahabalipuram - 52 km

A quick road trip to the past is a great way to celebrate National Motorcycle Ride Day. Mahabalipuram is a UNESCO World Heritage site and showcases the rich Dravidian architecture and Buddhist elements at the temple ruins. Take the scenic East Coast road to Mahabalipuram from Chennai and you should be at the destination in about two hours. Check out the handiwork by local craftsmen while you eat some delectable idlis. Do not forget to hydrate with tender coconuts sold by local sellers.

5. Jaipur - Sambhar Lake - 83 km

The Sambhar Lake is a quick getaway from Jaipur and scenic making for a pleasant ride. Make sure to head to the Shakambari Devi Temple about 23 km before the lake and try out some of the local delicacies outside. The Sambhar Lake makes for some splendid images so do record plenty of content for your insta feed.

6. Ahmedabad - Polo Forest - 105 km

Located in Vijaynagar, the Polo Forest is surrounded by mountains and the Harnav river passing through it. The post-monsoon season offers a luscious green scenery in the forest, while the roads are in decent shape with plenty of twisties thrown in for some cornering fun. Pull into any of the restaurants in and around Polo Forest to grab a scrumptious Gujarati breakfast.

The island meets at the confluence of the Piyali and Malta rivers and is one of the main entry points to Sunderbans

7. Kolkata - Piyali Island - 69 km

Piyali Island is one of the main entry points to Sunderbans and this is exactly where you need to be. Away from the bustling city of Kolkata, the island meets at the confluence of the Piyali and Malta rivers. Make sure you have no other appointments for the day because the ride up to Piyali Island is worth the effort and one that will tempt you to stay back and soak in nature's beauty.

8. Hyderabad - Rachakonda Fort - 57 km

The Rachakonda Fort is on the outskirts of Hyderabad and holds great historical importance. Dating back to the 14th century, the fort was built by the Padmanayaka king, Anapotanayaka and for those who love history, the ride will be worth it. However, what makes it even more special is the road that gets you there from Hyderabad. The well-paved tarmac is exactly what motorcyclists will appreciate while passing through small villages. The roads also cross lush green fields, rocky hills and more, so do take some lovely images along the way.

The Umiam Lake is must-stop on the way from Guwahati to Shillong and is worth spending a day at

9. Guwahati - Umiam Lake - 82 km

A man-made reservoir, Umiam Lake is about 82 km away from Guwahati and is a must-stop on the way to Shillong. It's also a great place to plan a breakfast ride with your friends. Soak in the panoramic views of the lush green East Khasi hills while binging on some local delicacies for breakfast. The lake is also a great place to plan a day-long picnic in order to take a boat ride and catch up for a mesmeric sunset.

10. Thiruvananthapuram - Kanyakumari - 96 km

Head to the southernmost point of the country with a scenic ride to Kanyakumari from Trivandrum. The small town gives you access to the Indian Ocean, the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, in one town. Start early to avoid the weekend traffic and grab some delicious and authentic South Indian breakfast.

Lead Image Source: Pexels.com