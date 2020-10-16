New Cars and Bikes in India
search

F1: Pierre Gasly May Be Heading To Join Alonso At Renault In 2021

For its part, Red Bull also admitted that right now its focus is on Alex Albon and it is reportedly looking at signing Nico Hulkenburg.

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Published:
eye
0  Views
Pierre Gasly drove brilliantly to win the F1 race at Monza last month, with the Alpha Tauri expand View Photos
Pierre Gasly drove brilliantly to win the F1 race at Monza last month, with the Alpha Tauri

Highlights

  • Pierre Gasly may make a shock move to Renault
  • Renault may have the third fastest car on the grid
  • It is also welcoming two-time world champion Fernando Alonso in 2021

While there is a lot of conjecture over the position of Alex Albon at Red Bull, despite Pierre Gasly's win at Monza, Red Bull has maintained that Albon's position is secure despite there being no contract in place for 2021. Now, reports are emerging that Pierre Gasly, who is with Red Bull's sister team may be angling towards a switch to Renault to replace his childhood friend and countrymate, Esteban Ocon. Renault already has Daniel Ricciardo leaving the team, but they are getting two-time world champion, Fernando Alonso, in. Ocon's performance hasn't set the stage on fire and he's been out-qualified by Ricciardo 10-1. Gasly who was originally with Red Bull last year, was swapped with Albon mid-season. Since then, his performances have reached new heights. 

sb502g08

Renault F1 has two-time world champion Fernando Alonso coming in next year
Photo Credit: AFP

Gasly and Ocon have had a contentious relationship since their entry into Formula 1. But the current graph indicates that Gasly is the in-form driver, even though Ocon drives for the bigger and faster team. Gasly would also make sense for Renault as he is French. 

This was something first indicated by former F1 driver and commentator Paul di Resta. This was further reiterated by Swiss media outlet Blick. Ocon is still managed by Mercedes which would mean that he in the running for seat at the silver arrows in-case a vacancy would open up alongside George Russell. 

esteban ocon afp

Esteban Ocon has a long history with Pierre Gasly 
Photo Credit: AFP

0 Comments

Renault would certainly benefit from the arrival of Gasly as he would make a very strong number 2 to Fernando Alonso as the team seems to be making progress and even scored its first podium since returning as a works team to F1. Red Bull also for its part admitted that right now its focus is on Alex Albon and it is also reportedly looking at signing Nico Hulkenburg who drove at the Eifel GP for Racing Point replacing an unwell Lance Stroll. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Audi Q2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.99 Lakh
Audi Q2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.99 Lakh
Yamaha Launches Bluetooth Connectivity For Motorcycles
Yamaha Launches Bluetooth Connectivity For Motorcycles
Audi S5 Sportback Teased; To Be Launched This Year
Audi S5 Sportback Teased; To Be Launched This Year
MotoGP: Valentino Rossi Tests Positive For COVID-19
MotoGP: Valentino Rossi Tests Positive For COVID-19
Auto Sales September 2020: Auto Industry Records Double-Digit Growth In Q2
Auto Sales September 2020: Auto Industry Records Double-Digit Growth In Q2
2020 Land Rover Defender: Five Things You Need To Know
2020 Land Rover Defender: Five Things You Need To Know
Hero Pleasure+ Platinum Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 60,950
Hero Pleasure+ Platinum Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 60,950
F1: Pierre Gasly May Be Heading To Join Alonso At Renault In 2021
F1: Pierre Gasly May Be Heading To Join Alonso At Renault In 2021
Toyota Urban Cruiser Subcompact SUV Despatches Begin
Toyota Urban Cruiser Subcompact SUV Despatches Begin
Bajaj Pulsar NS, RS Models Introduced In New Colours
Bajaj Pulsar NS, RS Models Introduced In New Colours
2021 Tesla Model 3 Announced; Gets Better Range 
2021 Tesla Model 3 Announced; Gets Better Range 
Zero SR/S Deus Ex-Machina Custom Electric Sportbike Revealed
Zero SR/S Deus Ex-Machina Custom Electric Sportbike Revealed
Tesla Model S Price Drops To $69,420; Will Take On Lucid Air
Tesla Model S Price Drops To $69,420; Will Take On Lucid Air
Audi S5 Sportback Teased; To Be Launched This Year
Audi S5 Sportback Teased; To Be Launched This Year
Volkswagen Polo And Vento Red & White Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 9.19 Lakh
Volkswagen Polo And Vento Red & White Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 9.19 Lakh
General Motors To Operate Autonomous Chevrolet Bolt EVs In California
General Motors To Operate Autonomous Chevrolet Bolt EVs In California
Yamaha Launches Bluetooth Connectivity For Motorcycles
Yamaha Launches Bluetooth Connectivity For Motorcycles
Audi Q2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.99 Lakh And Go Up To Rs. 48.89 Lakh
Audi Q2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.99 Lakh And Go Up To Rs. 48.89 Lakh
Renault Amps Up EV Portfolio With Affordable Megane eVision And Dacia Spring Electric
Renault Amps Up EV Portfolio With Affordable Megane eVision And Dacia Spring Electric
Former Takata Plant Shipped 9 Million Seat Belts In Japan With Inaccurate Data - Nikkei
Former Takata Plant Shipped 9 Million Seat Belts In Japan With Inaccurate Data - Nikkei
Toyota Mirai To Be The Next Official Popemobile
Toyota Mirai To Be The Next Official Popemobile
Studds Launches New Urban Super Helmet In India
Studds Launches New Urban Super Helmet In India
2020 Volkswagen Vento Automatic Review
2020 Volkswagen Vento Automatic Review
Audi Q2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.99 Lakh And Go Up To Rs. 48.89 Lakh
Audi Q2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.99 Lakh And Go Up To Rs. 48.89 Lakh
Audi S5 Sportback Teased; To Be Launched This Year
Audi S5 Sportback Teased; To Be Launched This Year
Toyota Mirai To Be The Next Official Popemobile
Toyota Mirai To Be The Next Official Popemobile
Audi Q2 India Launch: Price Expectation
Audi Q2 India Launch: Price Expectation

New Car Models

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Price Starts
₹ 39.3 - 41.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Price Starts
₹ 73.98 - 90.46 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Price Starts
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs

MG Gloster

SUV, 0 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Price Starts
₹ 28.98 - 35.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Price Starts
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Price Starts
₹ 3 - 5.13 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
2020 Volkswagen Vento Automatic Review
2020 Volkswagen Vento Automatic Review
Audi Q2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.99 Lakh And Go Up To Rs. 48.89 Lakh
Audi Q2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.99 Lakh And Go Up To Rs. 48.89 Lakh
Audi S5 Sportback Teased; To Be Launched This Year
Audi S5 Sportback Teased; To Be Launched This Year
Toyota Mirai To Be The Next Official Popemobile
Toyota Mirai To Be The Next Official Popemobile
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities