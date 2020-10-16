F1: Pierre Gasly May Be Heading To Join Alonso At Renault In 2021

While there is a lot of conjecture over the position of Alex Albon at Red Bull, despite Pierre Gasly's win at Monza, Red Bull has maintained that Albon's position is secure despite there being no contract in place for 2021. Now, reports are emerging that Pierre Gasly, who is with Red Bull's sister team may be angling towards a switch to Renault to replace his childhood friend and countrymate, Esteban Ocon. Renault already has Daniel Ricciardo leaving the team, but they are getting two-time world champion, Fernando Alonso, in. Ocon's performance hasn't set the stage on fire and he's been out-qualified by Ricciardo 10-1. Gasly who was originally with Red Bull last year, was swapped with Albon mid-season. Since then, his performances have reached new heights.

Renault F1 has two-time world champion Fernando Alonso coming in next year

Photo Credit: AFP

Gasly and Ocon have had a contentious relationship since their entry into Formula 1. But the current graph indicates that Gasly is the in-form driver, even though Ocon drives for the bigger and faster team. Gasly would also make sense for Renault as he is French.

This was something first indicated by former F1 driver and commentator Paul di Resta. This was further reiterated by Swiss media outlet Blick. Ocon is still managed by Mercedes which would mean that he in the running for seat at the silver arrows in-case a vacancy would open up alongside George Russell.

Esteban Ocon has a long history with Pierre Gasly

Photo Credit: AFP

Renault would certainly benefit from the arrival of Gasly as he would make a very strong number 2 to Fernando Alonso as the team seems to be making progress and even scored its first podium since returning as a works team to F1. Red Bull also for its part admitted that right now its focus is on Alex Albon and it is also reportedly looking at signing Nico Hulkenburg who drove at the Eifel GP for Racing Point replacing an unwell Lance Stroll.

