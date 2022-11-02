PMV Electric To Unveil Its First Smart Microcar EaS-E On November 16, 2022

PMV Electric, a Mumbai-based EV startup, announced that it will take the wraps off its first ever smart electric microcar on November 16, 2022. Called EaS-E, the car aims to create a new segment called personal mobility vehicle (PMV). The unveil will be of a prototype, and the EaS-E will offered in three variants, with the claimed range being anywhere between 120 km to 200 km, depending on the variant.

Speaking on this announcement, Kalpit Patel, Founder, PMV Electric said, “We are thrilled to be officially unveiling the product. This will be a significant milestone for the company as we have built a world-class product made by an Indian Company. We look forward to electrifying the nation and introducing a brand-new segment called the Personal Mobility Vehicle (PMV), purpose built for everyday use.”

It can be fully charged in just under 4 hours with its 3 kW AC charger. This micro electric car will measure 2,915 mm in length, 1,157 mm in width, and 1,600 mm in height. It will have a wheelbase of 2,087 mm while the ground clearance will stand at 170 mm. Also, the kerb weight of the EV will be around 550 kg. In terms of features, PMV Electric says that the EaS-E will get a digital infotainment system, a USB charging port, air conditioning, remote keyless entry and remote park assist, cruise control, seat belts, etc. Now, there is no word on the car’s safety ratings yet.

The starting price of EaS-E is expected to be between Rs. 4 lakh to Rs. 5 lakh. Interested customers can pre-order their car on the company’s website.