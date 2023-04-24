  • Home
Ricciardo To Drive Red Bull F1 Car On The Nordschleife Layout Of The Nurburgring

Ricciardo will drive on the 20.832 km Nordschleife layout of the Nurburgring on the weekend of the 12th Nurburgring event in September
Highlights
  • Ricciardo had an outing in the Red Bull RB7 in the Australian countryside earlier this year.
  • He will also receive a proper Formula 1 test with the 2023 RB19 during this season.
  • Apart from the two runs, Ricciardo is also set to drive a Red Bull F1 car around the Nordschleife in September.

Daniel Ricciardo has been confirmed to return to the track for at least two times this year, as the Australian is set to drive a Red Bull Formula 1 car on the famous Nordschleife layout of the Nurburgring. The track was last used in a Grand Prix in the infamous fireball crash of Niki Lauda in the 1976 German Grand Prix, and Ricciardo is ready to take a Formula 1 car around the “Green Hell” in September this year.

While some details are yet to be confirmed, Ricciardo will be driving on the 20.832 km Nordschleife circuit at the 12h Nurburgring event in September. This won’t be the only time a modern day F1 car has gone around the track though. Michael Schumacher put on a demo run in a Mercedes ahead of the 24h Nurburgring event in 2013, and Nick Heidfeld had also driven a BMW Sauber around the track back in 2007.


 

Apart from the run at Nurburgring, Ricciardo is also set to get a Formula 1 test in the 2023 RB19 sometime this year, as Red Bull chief Christian Horner has confirmed. He also had a showrun in the Australian countryside in Vettel’s title winning RB7, which featured beaches, bridges, and the outback. 

Also Read: Ricciardo Set To Get A Formula 1 Test With Red Bull Later In The Year


 

Daniel Ricciardo left McLaren at the end of 2022 on the back of 2 bittersweet years, as he was replaced by fellow countryman Oscar Piastri for the 2023 season. Ricciardo joined Red Bull for 2023 as a third driver, with his duties including test & simulation work, alongside media duties, and being a reserve driver in case the leading pair - Verstappen & Perez - are not available on a given race weekend. 

 

Also Read: F1: James Allison To Return As Technical Director Of Mercedes F1


 

Trending Now