Ricciardo Set To Get A Formula 1 Test With Red Bull Later In The Year

Daniel Ricciardo has been out of a racing seat for the 2023 season, being reduced to a reserve driver role. The 8-time Grand Prix winner is regarded as one of the best drivers on the F1 grid, but having to part ways with McLaren late last season meant he had nowhere left to go. Ricciardo returned to Red Bull as a third and reserve driver for the 2023 season. While he didn’t attend the first two Grands Prix of the season, the Aussie was present for the Australian Grand Prix - his home race in the Red Bull pits. At the Grand Prix weekend, Red Bull’s team principal Christian Horner confirmed that he will indeed test the RB19 very soon.

Discussing Ricciardo’s return over the Australian Grand Prix weekend, Horner said, “It’s great to have him back in blue and back in the team. He’s really throwing himself into it. [He’s] sitting in all the briefings, he’s been working hard on the simulator as well, doing some race support and some development work on that.” “Daniel’s just a positive energy to have around and it’s great to see him getting his mojo back, to see that big smile on his face – he lights up a room when he walks in.” “Hopefully he’ll rediscover his love for the sport. He’ll do a bit of testing for us later in the year and we’ll see how that goes for him. But I think it’s a different experience. He’s thrown himself [in] and [is] embracing this new role”, he added, confirming that he will indeed be behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car this season.



Christian Horner also said that he believes Daniel Ricciardo is fully race ready, should Verstappen or Perez have to miss a race weekend this year. “I’d say he’s about 10 minutes away from being ready!” Horner said, jokingly. “He’s in good shape; he’s kept himself fit and well. I think that he’s training hard and he’s ready to go given the chance.”

Daniel Ricciardo joined Formula 1 back in 2011 for HRT mid-season, before moving to Red Bull’s ‘B-team’ Toro Rosso - now known as Alpha Tauri - in 2012. Ricciardo then moved to Red Bull in 2014, outscoring teammate and reigning champion Sebastian Vettel in the first season itself. Ricciardo went on to win 7 Grands Prix with Red Bull between 2014-2018, before moving to Renault. Ricciardo raced with the French manufacturer’s team for 2 seasons, outscoring both his team mates - Nico Hulkenberg & Esteban Ocon - before moving to McLaren. Ricciardo helped McLaren achieve their first race win since 2013, but had a below-par time at the Woking based outfit overall. Ricciardo was forced out of a seat for 2023, as McLaren chose to replace him with 2021 Formula 2 champion and fellow Australian Oscar Piastri. There’s been some rumours about Ricciardo returning to a full time race seat for the 2024 season, but it’s still uncertain if he will find his way back on the grid, especially in a competitive car.