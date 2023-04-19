Ex-F1 Driver Daniil Kvyat Reportedly Gearing Up For Formula E Entry

Ex-Formula 1 driver Daniil Kvyat - who famously had to make way for Max Verstappen in Red Bull mid-season in 2016 - may be set for a return to single-seater racing. A report from The Race says that the Russian is set to drive for the Nio 333 Formula E team in the upcoming Berlin test and has already completed a seat fit and some simulator runs with the team.

Kvyat also had made efforts to drive in Formula E in the previous seasons after his departure from Formula 1 in 2020, but all of those were to no avail. This time however, he could also make it on the Formula E grid for the 2023-24 season, but we will have to wait and see how that situation develops.

Post Formula 1, Kvyat made a switch to endurance racing and has been racing for Prema in the LMP2 class of the World Endurance Championship (WEC). He is expected to be taking part in the upcoming Berlin Formula E test with the likes of one-time Formula 1 race starter Jack Aitken, and Red Bull junior driver Zane Maloney.