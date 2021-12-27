Shema Electric Unveils Two EV Two-Wheelers At EV India Expo 2021

Odisha-based electric vehicle manufacturer Shema Electric Vehicle and Solar Private Limited (SES) unveiled two new electric two-wheelers at the EV India Expo 2021. The company unveiled the SES Tuff in the high-speed category and the SES Hobby in the low-speed category. The SES Tuff has been designed for the B2B (business to business) segment, and has a top speed of 60 kmph, with a range of 150 km, the company announced in a statement. The SES Tuff has a 150 kg load carrying capacity and is powered by a dual 60V, 30 Ah lithium detachable battery.

Also Read: EVTRIC Motors Unveils 3 Electric Two-Wheelers At EV India Expo 2021

The SES Hobby is a low-soeed electric scooter with a top speed of 25 kmph

The SES Hobby is an electric scooter in the low-speed category, with a top speed of 25 kmph, with a range of 100 km on a single charge. The SES Hobby is also powered by a 60 V, 30 Ah detachable battery and takes 4 hours to be fully charged. SES also showcased its entire product range in the low-speed category at the EV Expo 2021.

Unveiling the new products at the EV Expo, Yogesh Kumar Lath, Founder & COO, SHEMA Electric, said, "The EV market is new in India, and the nation has put huge targets for itself. In order to achieve the same, it is imperative that all the players actively participate towards its holistic growth. We are aggressively manufacturing EV two-wheelers keeping in mind the users' expectations and requirements. We will continue to innovate and advance the products, while expanding outreach on the other side. By the end of this financial year, we will launch 2-3 new high-speed products in the market, and have 100+ dealers with us pan India."

Currently, Shema Electric is selling four products, and has 75 dealers in its network, boasting a presence across 13 states. According to the company, it has plans of expanding its network across key markets like Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Kerala, Karnataka and Gujarat over the next six months.