Sinnis Terrain 380 Adventure Launched In The UK

British motorcycle brand Sinnis has announced pre-bookings for the brand's new adventure motorcycle, the Terrain 380 Adventure. Interested customers can now deposit 100 GBP (around ₹ 9,500) to pre-order the bike which is expected to be priced at 4,495 GBP (around ₹ 4.3 lakh). Sinnis is a British motorcycle company which has been focussed on making affordable, and entry-level, small-capacity machines since 2005. While the Adventure model Terrain 125 has been a popular model from Sinnis, the brand did not provide any other model for its customers to upgrade within the family.

The Sinnis Terrain 380 Adventure is expected to be available in two variants

The Terrain 380 Adventure is powered by a liquid-cooled, parallel-twin, SOHC engine offering maximum power of 37 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 35 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. With claimed 30 kmpl fuel consumption and an 18-litre fuel tank, the Sinnis Terrain 380 Adventure can cover up to over 500 km between fill-ups, providing comfortable range and touring ability. The Terrain 380 also features kit like dual-piston radially-mounted twin-front wavy discs, a steel trellis frame, and high grade cast aluminium wheels with improved all-terrain tread pattern tyres.

Full-colour instrument console along with tyre pressure monitoring system

The Sinnis Terrain 380 Adventure also boasts of some premium bits, like the full-colour LCD instrument console, dual LED headlights, built-in tyre pressure monitoring system, and an optional 105 litres of luggage capacity. The bike has been positioned keeping in mind those customers, beginners who have cut their teeth of 125 cc motorcycles, especially those from within the brand to upgrade and move to bigger adventures. The primary competition of the Sinnis Terrain 380 Adventure will be the KTM 390 Adventure, but the Sinnis has a price advantage to the KTM.

