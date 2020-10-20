Tesla May Build A Battery Plant In Indonesia 

Indonesia has banned exporting Nickel which is why Tesla now wants to invest in the country

Tesla is reportedly planning to build a facility for making batteries in Indonesia a report by CNBC revealed. "Minister of Industry (Menperin) Agus Gumiwang confirmed about Tesla's plan, he said that Tesla would later be directed to build a factory in Batang. Currently, the discussion process between Tesla and the government is still ongoing," says the report.

Tesla has a massive facility in China

"I said you put the investment here today, we will give the reserves. So, if we always change from commodity base to downstream. So, we see production downstream. That will turn Indonesia into a great country into the global supply chain," said Indonesia's coordinating minister of maritime affairs and investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan.

Reportedly, this facility would come up in Batang. All this comes after Tesla CEO Elon Musk pleased with mining companies to increase their Nickel production. Tesla was already in talks with the Indonesia government for building a new venture for nickel as the South East Asian country has rich reserves of the mineral.

Elon Musk has hinted at the possibility of a new Tesla Gigafactory in Asia outside China

Indonesia has banned exporting Nickel which could be one of the reasons why Tesla is now keeping to invest in the country. Tesla has already outlined its vision for scaling the production of its batteries to 200 GWh by 2023 and 3 TWh by 2030 and the only way it will achieve this ambitious target is by having a facility in Indonesia.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.