UFC Champion Israel Adesanya’s Crazy Car Collection

Israel Adesanya, one of the UFC’s brightest stars, reclaimed his middleweight throne against his arch-rival Alex Pereira this past weekend. The two-time world champion is not just a force to be reckoned with in the ring, but also when it comes to his car collection. So in honour of the great champion’s return to glory, we thought we’d take a look at a few of them.

McLaren 720S Spider

The Nigerian-born Kiwi mixed martial artist, bought himself an orange McLaren 720S Spider to celebrate his first title triumph over then-champion Robert Whittaker back in 2019. He got it specifically in orange to signify his love for the anime series, Naruto. The show in which the main character has a giant orange nine-tailed demon fox called Kurama sealed within himself. Adesanya can often be seen going for joyrides in his sleek $350,000 supercar in his Youtube vlogs on his FreeStyleBender channel.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV is a vehicle that every successful sports and music star aspires to add to their impressive car collection. With its impeccable British craftsmanship and hand-built precision, this luxurious ride is truly a status symbol among the elite. Adesanya has made no secret of his love for his black Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV. He frequently takes to Instagram to share photos of himself and his friends posing with the automobile, which carries a price tag of over $450,000.

With its sleek lines, opulent interior, and powerful engine, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV is a true embodiment of luxury and class. And for Adesanya, who has worked hard to achieve his success, this vehicle is not just a symbol of his wealth, but also a testament to his dedication and hard work.

Bentley Continental GT

In a display of gratitude and appreciation, Israel Adesanya gifted his father a brand new Bentley Continental GT worth a whopping $202,500 in April 2021.

The Bentley Continental GT is a true marvel of automotive engineering. Its luxurious interior features diamond quilted leather and a rotating dash, which was inspired by the iconic rotating number-plate gadget that James Bond's Aston Martin DB5 sported in Goldfinger. Under the hood lies a beastly 626-horsepower 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged W12 engine, capable of propelling this vehicle from 0 to 62 mph in just 3.8 seconds, and reaching a top speed of 318 km/h (197.6 mph). It's clear that this Bentley is not just a gift, but a statement of Adesanya's love and admiration for his father.

Porsche Cayenne GT

In a lovely display of filial devotion, Adesanya gifted his beloved mother a Porsche Cayenne SUV, making sure to capture the moment on Twitter for all to see.

Sharing a photo of himself and his beaming mum beside the sleek new ride, Adesanya wrote: "If flowers are too much then just gift them a Porsche". The Porsche Cayenne is a luxury SUV manufactured by Porsche. The SUV is available in a range of V6 and V8 engine options spread across many variants.

Range Rover

The Nigerian-born MMA fighter is the proud owner of at least two British-made Range Rover SUVs, including the flagship Range Rover and a Range Rover Velar Crossover. Starting at around $169,400, Adesanya's Range Rover SUV boasts an impressive set of features. The Range Rover Velar Crossover, on the other hand, has a base MSRP of $60,300 for the 2023 model year, making it a more affordable but still luxurious option for the UFC star.