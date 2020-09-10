New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Volkswagen's CEO Herbert Diess Drives The Tesla Model Y

Herbert Diess, CEO, Volkswagen, drove the Tesla Model Y and had this to say about it

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
VW CEO Herbert Diess and Board Member Frank Welsch drove the Tesla Model Y
Tech News

A couple of days ago Volkswagen had released a video of a meeting between its CEO Herbert Diess and Tesla's founder CEO Elon Musk where the latter drove its upcoming ID.3 and ID.4 electric cars. Elon Musk was reportedly heard saying "I think for a non-sporty car it's pretty good." It appears now that Diess has returned the favour. Diess drove a Tesla Model Y with Frank Welsch, Member of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand with responsibility for Technical Development, and was left quite impressed by the vehicle. 

"Of course I also tested a Tesla Model Y – with my colleague Frank Welsch. This car is for us in many aspects (not in all!) a reference: user experience, updatability, driving features, performance of the top of the range models, charging network, range. Big advantage: Model Y was/is thought through as an electric car - as is the ID.3. Many of our competitors still using their ICE platforms. The result: They aren't getting the best EVs," wrote Diess in a LinkedIn reply to his original post which revealed the meeting with Musk. 

1ekoclvk

Elon Musk drives Volkswagen's electric cars

Volkswagen is about start deliveries of the ID.3 electric car in Europe. The German automotive giant is expected to deliver the new car by thousands after accumulating units for almost a year of production ahead of the first deliveries. The ID.4 electric car is an SUV which will follow the ID.3 and will be part of Volkswagen's new EV platform that will eventually make it to the US.

herbert diess volkswagen

Herbert Diess, the CEO of Volkswagen met Elon Musk in Germany

In the wake of the emission scandal, Volkswagen made a commitment to electrification. Recently Diess was also critical of Germany's plans for full electrification of the transportation sector and he agreed with some of Bill Gates' ideas for the future of EVs. 

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro Wins 2020 Transanatolia Rally Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro Wins 2020 Transanatolia Rally
Triumph Rocket 3 GT Bookings Open Triumph Rocket 3 GT Bookings Open
Automakers Seek Delays, Exemptions To India's Planned New Rules For Parts: Sources Automakers Seek Delays, Exemptions To India's Planned New Rules For Parts: Sources
2020 Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 60,950 2020 Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 60,950
India's August Fuel Consumption Posts Biggest Monthly Decline Since April India's August Fuel Consumption Posts Biggest Monthly Decline Since April
Lucid Motors Unveils Fastest Charging EV With A Range Of 832 Kilometres   Lucid Motors Unveils Fastest Charging EV With A Range Of 832 Kilometres  
European Environment Lawmakers Edge Towards A 60% Emissions Cut By 2030 European Environment Lawmakers Edge Towards A 60% Emissions Cut By 2030
One Electric ‘KRIDN’ To Be Launched In October 2020; Claimed To Be Fastest Electric Motorcycle In India One Electric ‘KRIDN’ To Be Launched In October 2020; Claimed To Be Fastest Electric Motorcycle In India
Sebastian Vettel Will Race For Aston Martin In 2021 After Sergio Perez Announces His Exit   Sebastian Vettel Will Race For Aston Martin In 2021 After Sergio Perez Announces His Exit  
Study Links Sturgis Rally To 2,50,000 COVID-19 Cases In USA Study Links Sturgis Rally To 2,50,000 COVID-19 Cases In USA
Volkswagen's CEO Herbert Diess Drives The Tesla Model Y Volkswagen's CEO Herbert Diess Drives The Tesla Model Y
Hyundai Motor Group, SK Innovation Collaborate To Develop EV Battery Industry Ecosystem Hyundai Motor Group, SK Innovation Collaborate To Develop EV Battery Industry Ecosystem
Peugeot Metropolis Three-Wheeled Scooter Launched In France Peugeot Metropolis Three-Wheeled Scooter Launched In France
Triumph Rocket 3 GT Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 18.4 Lakh Triumph Rocket 3 GT Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 18.4 Lakh
Maserati MC20 Mild-Hybrid Supercar Revealed; First Maserati Supercar In 15 Years Maserati MC20 Mild-Hybrid Supercar Revealed; First Maserati Supercar In 15 Years
Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
India's August Fuel Consumption Posts Biggest Monthly Decline Since April
India's August Fuel Consumption Posts Biggest Monthly Decline Since April
Tata Motors Files A Trademark For The Name 'Timero' In India
Tata Motors Files A Trademark For The Name 'Timero' In India
Powerful, Smart and Stylish - The All-New Vitara Brezza
Powerful, Smart and Stylish - The All-New Vitara Brezza
Triumph Rocket 3 GT Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 18.4 Lakh
Triumph Rocket 3 GT Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 18.4 Lakh
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities