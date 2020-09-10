Volkswagen's CEO Herbert Diess Drives The Tesla Model Y

A couple of days ago Volkswagen had released a video of a meeting between its CEO Herbert Diess and Tesla's founder CEO Elon Musk where the latter drove its upcoming ID.3 and ID.4 electric cars. Elon Musk was reportedly heard saying "I think for a non-sporty car it's pretty good." It appears now that Diess has returned the favour. Diess drove a Tesla Model Y with Frank Welsch, Member of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand with responsibility for Technical Development, and was left quite impressed by the vehicle.

"Of course I also tested a Tesla Model Y – with my colleague Frank Welsch. This car is for us in many aspects (not in all!) a reference: user experience, updatability, driving features, performance of the top of the range models, charging network, range. Big advantage: Model Y was/is thought through as an electric car - as is the ID.3. Many of our competitors still using their ICE platforms. The result: They aren't getting the best EVs," wrote Diess in a LinkedIn reply to his original post which revealed the meeting with Musk.

Elon Musk drives Volkswagen's electric cars

Volkswagen is about start deliveries of the ID.3 electric car in Europe. The German automotive giant is expected to deliver the new car by thousands after accumulating units for almost a year of production ahead of the first deliveries. The ID.4 electric car is an SUV which will follow the ID.3 and will be part of Volkswagen's new EV platform that will eventually make it to the US.

Herbert Diess, the CEO of Volkswagen met Elon Musk in Germany

In the wake of the emission scandal, Volkswagen made a commitment to electrification. Recently Diess was also critical of Germany's plans for full electrification of the transportation sector and he agreed with some of Bill Gates' ideas for the future of EVs.

