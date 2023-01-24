  • Home
Zoomcar Partners With Statiq For EV Charging Services

Under the partnership Zoomcar users will be able to avail of charging services at Statiq’s EV charging network.
authorBy carandbike Team
24-Jan-23 05:37 PM IST
Zoomcar Partners With Statiq For EV Charging Services

Statiq has entered into an agreement with Zoomcar for electric vehicle charging. Under the agreement Zoomcar will allow EV owners to host their vehicles on their platform with Statiq providing charging services.

 

“This collaboration will provide the much-needed impetus to the EV charging ecosystem. At the same time will increase popularity of EVs among non-EV owners helping to foster a culture of clean mobility among the public. And as we set up more and more and fast charging stations in the country, range anxiety will become a thing of the past for EV users”, said Akshit Bansal, Co-founder and CEO, Statiq.

 

“We are delighted to partner with Statiq to accelerate EV based shared mobility services and offer customer value proposition for our hosts. We’re confident that this partnership will provide both our host and guest customers with a hassle-free EV sharing experience.” said Greg Moran, CEO and Co-Founder Zoomcar.

 

The partnership will initially only extend to Delhi-NCR with the services to extend to Mumbai and Bengaluru in the future.

