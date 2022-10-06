10 Essential Tips For Your Initial Driving Days

There are several tips that you should keep in mind while driving initially. They will serve you well in the future, while setting the foundation for becoming a careful and responsible driver down the line.

Be familiar with your vehicle- When you start driving on roads regularly make sure that you are familiar with all the various buttons, features, and functionality. Always have a proper understanding of the brake, accelerator, and clutch, and where they are placed. You should also remember that controls for the foot are ABC (Accelerator, Brake, and Clutch) from the left. You should also be familiar with diverse gear positions and the knob itself.

Good seating practices are recommended- This is a vital thing to keep in mind. New drivers should be aware that every vehicle comes with its own adjustable mechanism for seating. This helps in seat angle adjustment. Make sure that you quickly find your preferred position, one where you can access all functions, the gear lever, steering, and other necessities. The seat should be properly angled in a manner where the thigh or back are not excessively strained.