10 Essential Tips For Your Initial Driving Days
There are some tips that will help you out in your initial days of driving. They will help you understand the basics of being a responsible and safe driver.
There are several tips that you should keep in mind while driving initially. They will serve you well in the future, while setting the foundation for becoming a careful and responsible driver down the line.
- Be familiar with your vehicle- When you start driving on roads regularly make sure that you are familiar with all the various buttons, features, and functionality. Always have a proper understanding of the brake, accelerator, and clutch, and where they are placed. You should also remember that controls for the foot are ABC (Accelerator, Brake, and Clutch) from the left. You should also be familiar with diverse gear positions and the knob itself.
- Good seating practices are recommended- This is a vital thing to keep in mind. New drivers should be aware that every vehicle comes with its own adjustable mechanism for seating. This helps in seat angle adjustment. Make sure that you quickly find your preferred position, one where you can access all functions, the gear lever, steering, and other necessities. The seat should be properly angled in a manner where the thigh or back are not excessively strained.
- Be mindful of your license- You should make sure that you adhere to the requirements of your license. For example, those with learner's licenses should put up L on the back and front of the vehicle. People with these licenses should always have licensed drivers in the passenger seat initially. Those getting permanent driving licenses will also have permission to drive specific vehicle types.
- Inputs matter- The gear lever, steering, and pedals will depend on the inputs you provide. Figure out the proper input that is needed for every part. Always start small and light in this case. Sudden inputs may lead to dangerous consequences. With practice, you can find the optimum levels likewise.
- Start with slower speeds- Stick to slower and moderate speeds in your initial driving days. Build up your low-speed driving skills first.
- Tailgating is always a no-no- You should never tailgate and always maintain safe distance from vehicles in front.
- Using horns and indicators properly- Make sure that you smartly and generously use indicators and horns to avoid mishaps. Do not just keep honking at the signals and in congested traffic. Always use indicators while turning or changing your lane.
