2021 Asian Le Mans Series: G-Drive Racing On Pole In Dubai; Racing Team India In 5th Place

The four-race 2021 Asian Le Mans Series kicks off with two four-hour rounds in Dubai

The qualifying round for the 2021 Asian Le Mans Series saw Team G-Drive Racing taking pole position. Argentinian driver Franco Colapinto has claimed pole position for the No. 25 Aurus 01-Gibson. The four-race 2021 Asian Le Mans Series kicks off with two four-hour rounds in Dubai and the first round of qualifying for the 2021 Asian Le Mans Series got underway, temperatures hit 22 degree Celsius with a wind speed of 11 kmph and humidity recorded at 74 per cent.

Also Read: All-Indian Team Led By Narain Karthikeyan To Compete In The 2021 Asian Le Mans Series​

Narain Kartikeyan managed to clock 1:45.025 during qualification

A new qualifying format has been introduced for the 4 Hours of Dubai: the grid for round one is set by each driver's best time in a 15-minute session, while their second-best lap time determines the starting order for the weekend's second round.

In LMP2, the top class in the Asian Le Mans Series, Argentinian driver Franco Colapinto on board the #25 Aurus 01-Gibson for G-Drive Racing clocked the fastest lap at 1:43.616, ahead of Chinese racer and stablemate Yifei Ye in the sister G-Drive Racing #26 Aurus 01-Gibson (1:43.885).

Meanwhile, Nicki Thiim placed the Phoenix Racing #5 Oreca 07-Gibson third on the grid ahead with Jota and the Racing Team India - Mumbai Falcons in fifth place. Narain Kartikeyan managed to clock 1:45.025 during qualification

In the LMP3 class, the first three places on the grid will be identical for both Dubai rounds. The two United Autosports Ligier JS P320-Nissans have locked out the front row, with the #23 in front of the #3, and the CD Sport #33 Ligier JS P320-Nissan has secured the third-place starting position.

After this round of qualifying, three Porsche 911 GT3 Rs occupy the first three grid spots.

Also Read:

The 19-car GT field is the largest in this season's Asian Le Mans Series, with six manufacturers represented (Mercedes, McLaren, Ferrari, BMW, Porsche and Aston Martin). After this round of qualifying, three Porsche 911 GT3 Rs occupy the first three grid spots.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.