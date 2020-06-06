2021 Karma Revero GT Updated With Sports And Performance Packages

Karma is well known for its sexy looking electric supercars and the Revero GT is one of the hottest electric cars on sale today. This year, Karma decided to up the ante, adding to its aesthetics and performance with two new packages- Sports and Performance. Thanks to the upgraded electronics, both the Revero GT Sport and Performance clock triple digit speeds in just 3.9 seconds. However, that has marginally impacted its overall drive range which has now gone down to 580 km compared to 612 km in the GTS.

The cabin of the Karma Revero GT is unchanged.

Joost de Vries, Vice President of Global Sales and Customer Experience- Karma Automotive said, "The GT Sports and Performance Packages offer an enhanced experience for the driving enthusiast. Through these packages, we've combined the instant torque and dynamic capabilities of an electric sportscar, with the comforts of a luxury extended range sedan. The aesthetic enhancements of our Sports Package add to the GT's persona, amplifying its presence as a statement-making luxury electric vehicle."

The Performance package features functional upgrades of the Sport package while adorning the style of the GT.

As far as aesthetics are concerned, the Sport package is finished in standard Borrego Black paint complemented with chrome blackout and lightweight carbon fibre exterior pieces. GTS fender badges, red calipers, cross-drilled rotors, and 22-inch Dune Twist Midnight Chrome wheels remain part of the package. Karma's solar eclipse badge is also finished in monochrome on this package, just like the SC2 concept car. The Performance package features functional upgrades of the Sport package while adorning the style of the GT.

